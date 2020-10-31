Early voting will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as Election Day opens Tuesday. Early voting has some history since it started in the late 1990s.
Results of early voting have shown that half or more of the total voters who show up for a General Election cast their ballots early.
In the 2016 election, more than 10,000 people voted early. A little more than 16,000 people voted in the entire election that saw Donald Trump take 76% compared to the next closest — Hillary Clinton — with 18%.
Some of the heaviest voter turnout before 2016 was in 2008 when about 15,500 people voted in Boone County. Of that number, 53% of votes were cast in early voting.
In 2010, the infamous wet/dry election, just more than 15,000 people voted in Boone County with 65% of ballots cast done in early voting.
The 2012 presidential election drew almost 15,000 voters and 59% of them voted early.
As of about 1 p.m. Friday, 9,558 people had voted early. Voters in the age group:
• 18-24 cast 5%.
• 25-34 cast 9%.
• 35-44 cast 13%.
• 45-54 cast 16%
• 55-64 cast 22%.
• 65-74 cast 22%.
• 75 and up cast 13%.
Tuesday is Election Day and polls will be open across the county. Those polling places are:
• Alpena Community Center
• Bellefonte City Hall
• Bergman City Hall
• Burlington Baptist Church
• Capps Trinity Baptist Church
• Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department
• Diamond City - City Hall
• Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department
• Lead Hill First Baptist Church
• Omaha Community Center
• Valley Springs City Hall
• Woodland Heights Baptist Church
Early voting on Saturday and Monday will be at the Boone County Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street. The Election Center will also be open on Election Day.
