You may have been hearing about Super Tuesday. Arkansas is one of more than a dozen states who will cast ballots in the preferential primary election Tuesday, March 3, and early voting starts Tuesday.
During the primary election, political parties choose the candidate they want to represent them in the November general election.
But in Boone County, there isn’t a lot to vote on.
County-wide office holders don’t run this year. In 2016, voters approved a measure allowing them to serve four-year terms instead of two. All those elected in 2018 are now serving those four-year terms.
Justices of the peace still serve two-year terms, but in Boone County the candidates all filed for re-election as Republicans and are unopposed.
If you live in the Alpena School District, current board president Kenny Underdown filed for re-election, but he is challenged by Lynette Cantwell.
At Valley Springs, Amy Deaton, Michael Watkins and Terry Wade all filed for the school board seat currently held by Chris Graddy, who didn’t file for re-election.
The non-partisan judicial election is also held during the primary election
All positions for 14th Judicial Circuit judge are up in 2020, but Judge Andrew Bailey, Judge Deanna "Suzie" Layton and Judge John Putman are unopposed. Johnnie Abbott Copeland of Mountain Home filed for the position currently held by Judge Gordon Webb, who isn’t running again, and is unopposed.
Harrison lawyer Gail Inman-Campbell is running unopposed for Boone County District Court in the position currently held by Judge Fred Kirkpatrick. She has served as both district and circuit judge by appointment in the past.
Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy is running unopposed for re-election in District 2 Position 2, which covers most of the local area.
Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb are seeking Position 4 on the Arkansas Supreme Court. That seat is currently held by Justice Jo Hart, who didn’t file for re-election. It will be voted on statewide.
Arkansas is an open primary state. That means you can vote in either primary you want no matter your party declaration on your registration.
You can also choose not to vote in either party primary and only vote in the non-partisan judicial election. The judicial candidates will all appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots as well.
Early voting in Boone County takes place at the Boone County Election Center at the corner of Central Avenue and Cherry Streets in Harrison. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 18-21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday Through Friday, Feb. 24-28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 1. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
