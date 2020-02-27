Early voting in the 2020 preferential primary is beginning to wind down as election day approaches next Tuesday and turnout is still a little light.
As of about 2 p.m. Thursday, 884 of the approximately 23,700 registered voters in Boone County had cast ballots — about a 4% turnout.
You can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary elections no matter the party affiliation on your voter registration. Of total votes cast above, 538 were in the Republican primary and 328 were in the Democratic primary.
The non-partisan judicial election is going on at the same time. You can choose to vote in neither party primary and vote only in the non-partisan judicial election, which is going on at the same time. Of the total votes cast, 18 voters had chosen that option.
The non-partisan judicial candidates will appear on both party primary ballots as well.
The only race in the judicial election is for an open seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court in the contest between Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack.
If you live in the Alpena School District, current board president Kenny Underdown is challenged by Lynette Cantwell.
At Valley Springs, Amy Deaton, Terry Wade and Michael Watkins are running for an open school board seat.
No matter what school district you live in, a question asking voters to approve the property tax millage rate will be on your ballot. No schools in Boone County are asking for millage increases. So, even if the tax question fails, the rate reverts to the previous year’s rate and there will be no change.
County-wide office holders don’t run this year. In 2016, voters approved a measure allowing them to serve four-year terms instead of two. All those elected in 2018 are now serving those four-year terms.
Justices of the peace still serve two-year terms, but in Boone County the candidates all filed for re-election as Republicans and are unopposed.
Candidates for city council positions all run as Independents and will not be on the ballot until the November general election.
Early voting continues at the Boone County Election Center at the corner of Central Avenue and South Cherry Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Tuesday, March 3, is election day when polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Boone County Election Center will be open that day, but other polling locations are:
• Alpena City Hall.
• Bellefonte City Hall.
• Bergman City Hall.
• Burlington Baptist Church.
• Cottonwood Fire Department.
• Capps Trinity Baptist Church.
• Diamond City City Hall.
• Hilltop Fire Department.
• Lead Hill First Baptist Church.
• Omaha City Hall.
• Valley Springs Water Department.
• Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
In Boone County, any eligible registered voter can cast a ballot at any open polling location on election day.
