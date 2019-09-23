Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Largent announced the Chamber’s first-ever Economic Development Leadership Summit to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, keynoted by Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and co-sponsored by WestRock and Wabash National, two of Harrison’s key industry partners.
The Summit is geared to demonstrate the economic and business development collaboration in Harrison and the Boone County region.
“Since January,” Largent said, “This region has welcomed over $30 million in new business and added 150-plus net new full and part-time jobs. The pipeline, just since March, includes over $50 million in new business and over 500 net new employees. And we've just barely begun.”
With the Chamber's renewed focus on economic development, this Summit brings together the state’s elected and senior leaders to see the powerful approach and steps that Harrison and Boone County are taking to tackle economic and business development.
In addition to Griffin, guests will include the state’s Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, State Senators Breanne Davis and Scott Flippo, and State Representatives Ron McNair, Jack Fortner and Keith Slape.
The group will tour both the WestRock and Wabash National facilities, look at three development projects planned and underway, and then meet and dialogue with present and prospective business owners/CEOs, investors, and community leaders about their assessment of what they saw and heard. The latter event will be at a by-invitation-only luncheon at the Durand Center.
