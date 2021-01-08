Dr. Quincy Krosby, Chief Market Strategist of Prudential Financial, Inc. will be the speaker Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in the North Arkansas College Economic Update Breakfast Series. The event, sponsored by The Point Financial Group and Porterfield & Company CPA, PLLC, and North Arkansas College will be held in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the college’s south campus in Harrison.
A prepared breakfast will be served starting at 7 a.m. in the JPH Conference Center. The program starts at 7:30 a.m. Dr. Krosby’s presentation will be presented via Zoom. Attendees will have the option to attend in person or via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 30 tickets. Tickets to attend in person are available at $15 each and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/1PCPNDR (make reference in Comments box at bottom) or by contacting Rodney Arnold at (870) 391-3229. Seating will be limited and reservations will be required to attend. Zoom attendees will receive their invitation via email prior to the event.
Dr. Quincy Krosby is Prudential Financial’s Chief Market Strategist. In this capacity, she provides a perspective on the global macro-economic environment and financial markets. Previously, Quincy was the chief investment strategist at The Hartford, and global investment strategist at Deutsche Bank asset management. She also held global markets positions at Credit Suisse and Barings.
Before coming to Wall Street, Quincy Krosby was a U.S. diplomat, serving in Washington and United States embassies abroad, including a posting as energy attaché at the U.S. Embassy in London. In addition to numerous assignments at the U.S. Department of State, she served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and represented the United States to the International Monetary Fund, positions which require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Quincy studied at the London School of Economics where she earned her master's and doctoral degrees. She is frequently quoted in the financial press and appears often on business television.
"We are very pleased to have this national figure as part our Economic Update Breakfast Series and we hope you will make every effort to attend," Dr. Rodney Arnold, North Arkansas College said.
