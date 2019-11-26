The Elks lodge of Harrison will host their Annual Kids Christmas Toy Giveaway from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. Toys for ages 1 to 12 will be given out. Santa will be present for pictures. Food baskets will be given to families in need. For more information contact Tammy Coulter at (870) 754-1597 or the Elks Lodge at (870) 741-2214.
