The Elks lodge of Harrison will host their Annual Kids Christmas Toy Giveaway from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. Toys for ages 1 to 12 will be given out. Santa will be present for pictures. Food baskets will be given to families in need. For more information contact Tammy Coulter at (870) 754-1597 or the Elks Lodge at (870) 741-2214.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.