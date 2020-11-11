Formerly known as “Shop Local” area businesses want to make shopping local fun and profitable for everyone — the customer and business.
This year local service businesses wanted to be included, such as insurance companies, banks and restaurants. So, the idea was expanded to include all businesses.
The Small Biz Connection, Explore Harrison and Cold River Marketing are sponsoring the Empower Local campaign. This year shoppers can visit a local business, scan a QR code or pick up a paper copy of the sign-up form. Shoppers can sign up through text, or Facebook Messenger to allow for a touch free participation.
The scavenger hunt includes yard or window signs to let shoppers know they are a participant. More than 50 businesses are participating.
Last year’s Shop Local campaign was a tremendous success with a shopper winning $1,000 to spend locally.
When a shopper has visited 90% of the participating businesses, their name will be included in the drawing for the grand prize. Anyone who visits at least one store, will be eligible to win some of the smaller prizes which value at $50 at a local business.
The Empower Local scavenger hunt begins Nov. 12 and continues until Dec. 13. For more information, visit the Small Biz Connection on Facebook.
