Next week is Thanksgiving and I know we will enjoy some time away from our normal routine — plus hopefully some very good food.
There is a word that can really mess up your Thanksgiving plans. That four-letter word is ENVY.
I read an article this morning by Paul Tripp and he said, “Envy makes it all about you. It tells you that you deserve what you don’t deserve. It is expectant and demanding.”
Have you ever met anyone like that? If we aren’t careful, envy keeps us from enjoying the success of a close friend or loved one. They get a touchdown, or are accepted into all-region whatever … and we are so jealous we can’t be happy for them.
Envy isn’t just a problem students have either. Adults can be envious of a promotion a coworker receives … or a new car the neighbor bought. Or it can be physical attributes. I do wish I was taller and if I’m not careful, I can be envious of a tall person. But I have to accept the fact, I am what I am and my height is not something I can change. I can lose some pounds, gain some knowledge and additional skills … but I can not grow any taller. In fact, studies show that we get shorter as we age. OH NO!!!
It’s even a battle between sports and academics. We all want to be smart and athletic, and neither may be our talents and gifts. Tripp said, “Envy is self focused, entitled and demanding.”
Envy keeps us from being thankful for the good things that are happening in our life. Don’t let envy ruin your Thanksgiving holiday. You’re alive and breathing if you’re reading this column. That’s a reason for thankfulness. You have a school to go to, with supplies you need and you’ll have a good lunch today at school. There are children in the world that don’t have a school to attend and can’t read. So forget envy and pick up thankfulness. You will be a happier, more confident person. Happy Thanksgiving!
