Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway issued an executive order Thursday afternoon regarding use of county facilities.
The order said that anyone entering a county building must follow rules established unless they are authorized or directed to do otherwise by an individual screening people at the entrance, a court bailiff or the presiding judge.
The rules state that:
• All persons must cooperate with the screening process.
• All persons must allow taking of their temperature upon entrance.
• All persons must answer questions regarding any symptoms and potential exposure.
• All persons must maintain a minimum of six feet between people.
• All persons must wear a mask which adequately covers nose and mouth and must bring their own masks.
The executive order will remain in effect until further orders from the Boone County judge.
Hathaway said the order covers both courthouses, the Boone County Health Unit and the Boone County Library.
