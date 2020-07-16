LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he is planning to issue an executive order mandating face mask use in public starting Monday, July 20.
Hutchinson had resisted issuing such a mandate in the past. He had likened the matter to seat belts in cars and how long that had taken to be accepted.
When asked about the change of heart, Hutchinson said he has always believed that “government coercion” should not be the first step.
In the early days of the pandemic in Arkansas, he said, such an order wouldn’t have been accepted. But over months, necessary acceptance has been built through education and practice of industry.
He explained that the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are numbers that speak for themselves and show more needs to be done. He said he has listened to doctors and nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle who want to see more done. He said the fight will get harder, no easier.
Hutchinson said he had even heard from legislators with varying opinions.
“Many of them simply say, ‘I don’t like it, but whatever it takes let’s get through this and give us the best chance for normal activities in the future,’” Hutchinson said.
Of significance, he said, is the immediate future for our children and grandchildren. They will be going back to school soon and, in many circumstances, they will be required to wear masks. In order for them to see and respect the need, it will be important to let them see adults set the example.
Hutchinson said the Secretary of Health shall issue a public health directive requiring every person in Arkansas to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments and outdoor settings where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be assured.
There are exemptions for persons who:
• Are younger than 10.
• Have a medical condition or disability that prevents face coverings.
• Are performing job duties where a 6-foot distance is not possible, but a mask is inhibitory to the ability to safely and effectively perform the duty.
• Are participating in athletic activities where a 6-foot distance is not possible, but a mask is inhibitory to the activity.
• Are consuming food or drink.
• Are driving alone or with passengers from the driver’s household.
• Are receiving services that require access to the face for security, surveillance or other purposes, at which time the mask can be temporarily removed while receiving those services.
• Are voting, assisting voters, serving as poll watchers or actively performing election administration duties; however, face coverings are strongly encouraged (Hutchinson said he wanted to look further at the exemption for poll workers before the order is officially signed and issued).
• Are engaged in religious worship activities; however, face coverings are strongly encouraged.
• Are giving a speech or performance for broadcast to an audience; however, those persons shall safely distance from nearby individuals.
• Are in counties where the Department of Health has certified that risk of community transmission of COVID-19 is low (Hutchinson said officials are still working out all those details, but they are looking at a county where there have been no positive cases reported for 28 days and adequate testing is ongoing).
As for violators, Hutchinson said law enforcement and local officials have the authority and are encouraged to enforce the directive, but first-time violators and those under 18 shall be given a verbal or written warning. No one can be arrested or jailed for violating the directive, but law enforcement officers can enforce trespassing or other applicable laws in removing violators at the request of businesses or other property owners.
Cities and counties may issue local ordinances consistent with the executive order, but those measures can’t be in conflict with the directive or guideline issued by the Secretary of Health in consultation with the governor. The order shall automatically expire upon termination of the current emergency.
“This is something that is necessary under the current environment,” the governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.