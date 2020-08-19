Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson is warning citizens that there could be an imposter posing as a law enforcement officer after an incident Tuesday night.
A Harrison Police log shows Boone County authorities watched for a dark-colored Dodge car that was used to stop a woman on Highway 7 South about 9:45 Tuesday night.
The woman said she was driving near Mistler's Furniture when a vehicle came up behind her and activated blue lights in the grill of the vehicle.
She said she stopped and the other driver got out of the vehicle with blue lights and approached her. She said he was wearing a tan shirt and dark-colored pants, along with a badge of some sort and a gun in a holster on his right side.
She told police that the man exposed himself during the incident. He also got close enough to grab her, but she had a dog with her and it bit the suspect on the right wrist, Roberson said.
The subject then left northbound on Highway 7. She described him as about 6-foot-1 with reddish blond hair.
Roberson said there were no Boone County officers out in the area. They also checked with other local law enforcement agencies and they had no off-duty officers in the area Tuesday night.
Roberson said it is illegal to have blue lights in or on a vehicle that is not used for law enforcement.
Police are looking for the subject. Roberson said medical personnel are supposed to notify law enforcement if any person is being treated for a dog bite.
It’s recommended that anyone who is being stopped by an unmarked vehicle they think might be suspicious should call 911 immediately. There should not be a patrolman or deputy stopping a vehicle without being in contact with dispatch, so they should ask the dispatcher if there is a patrol unit making a stop in the area.
Should a driver decide to pull over, they should make sure to do so in a lighted area where other people are present.
