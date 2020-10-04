A notice from Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway’s office said the annual Boone County Residential Fall Cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Methvin Sanitation on Industrial Park Road in Harrison,
Items that WILL be accepted without a fee include:
•Electronics (TVs, computer monitors, computers, microwaves, cell phones and other electronics.
• Junk iron (washers, dryers, wood stoves, scrap metal, etc.).
• Furniture, mattresses and carpet:
• Tires; NO MORE THAN 10. NO tractor or industrial type tires (must be off the rims).
Items that WILL NOT be accepted include:
• Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, etc.
• Hazardous household materials (batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, chemicals, paint, etc.)
• Yard waste, construction debris, ordinary trash or anything not listed above.
A press release said county residents already have the option of disposing of most items we do not take through various businesses in the area.
TRG and Myers Metals accept old refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners dehumidifiers, etc. (as long as the Freon is properly removed and they are tagged).
Hazardous household materials and yard waste (grass clippings and brush) should be taken to Orion’s Facility on Cottonwood Road.
This community service is for residents only, not for businesses. The service is staffed by the Boone County Road Department and Harrison Street Department. Call Kelly Mulford at 870-365-6299, James Still at 870-391-9809 or the Road Department at 870-741-8611 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.