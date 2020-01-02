The city’s Community Risk Reduction Division is reminding business owners that they won’t get a bill for their business license and fees are due beginning Thursday.
Implementation of the city business license ordinance started in October last year. Still, Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Sansing said less than a quarter of businesses in the city had obtained a business license by the end of 2019.
Division Chief Clint Nichols said division members will be going to businesses to inspect them as part of the department’s effort to maintain the ISO rating of 2, which was lowered from 3 last year. Insurance companies can use information from the rating to set home and business insurance premiums and they could be lower. He said owners should check with their insurance companies to make sure they know about the lowered ISO rating.
At the time of inspection, firefighters will be making certain that businesses have their licenses posted according to the ordinance.
The city once had a business license ordinance and contracted with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce to issue licenses, collecting data and fees for the city. But that was found to be contrary to state law and the city was cited in its Legislative Audit. The ordinance establishing the contract was rescinded in 2018 and a new ordinance was passed last year.
Nichols said the division is operating off the list of businesses made under the old ordinance, but that list is now outdated. New inspections and licenses will update the list.
Sansing said no bills can be sent out because the list isn’t close to complete.
“Until this ordinance, we really had no way of knowing what businesses were in town,” Sansing said last October.
Anyone could simply open shop and the city might not have any idea what they were doing unless it had to be reviewed by the Planning Commission or if the owner applied for a building permit.
The new requirement will help the city keep records of businesses. It will also help with pre-incident planning by locating utility shutoffs and making a preliminary plan for response in case of fire or other emergency at the business.
Sansing explained the fee schedule for business licenses.
For businesses with one to 49 full-time employees, the annual business license fee is $50. From 50-99 full-time employees, the annual fee is $100. The annual fee is $200 for businesses with 100-149 full-time employees, then the fee will be $250 annually for businesses with 150 or more full-time employees.
You can visit www.cityofharrison.com to find a link to the license application under the Fire Department section. Once the application is filled out, you can mail it to the Harrison Fire Department, 120 North Spring Street, Harrison, AR 72601 along with a check for the fee.
Owners can also pay by credit card at the time the application is completed (the license is a PDF that can be filled out online and emailed to the department) or at Fire Station No. 1 on North Spring Street next door to City Hall.
The owner can opt to have the business license emailed to them or they can go to the department and pick it up.
You can also go to Fire Station No. 1 next door to City Hall to pick up an application or deliver one. The fee can be paid with a credit card either online or at the station.
Normal business hours at Fire Station No. 1 are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number at Fire Station No. 1 is 741-6384 for any questions.
Once issued, the license must be posted in a conspicuous place inside the business. The permit is good for one year and is valid from Jan. 2 of each year. The license will be valid until Jan. 2, 2021, for anyone who obtained a business between Monday, Oct. 14, of this year and Jan. 2, 2020.
Division Chief Clint Nichols said a new business opening must undergo a fire inspection by Nichols or fire inspector Lt. Matt Price. Nichols said that inspection must be complete before the business license procedure begins.
Not all businesses are subject to the fees. For instance, the ordinance exempts:
• Churches and non-profit organizations (application still required)
• Hospitals, public schools, or colleges (application still required)
• Residential and commercial landlords
• Farmer Markets, and children based (under 18 years old) activities such as lemon aid stands, etc.
• Home-based type businesses, as well as businesses not having a physical location within the Harrison city limits
• Other non-brick and mortar type businesses that do not fall under the Insurance Services Office requirements as permitted by the fire chief.
You can visit the cityofharrison.com website to find a list of the most common violations of the International Fire Code found in businesses.
