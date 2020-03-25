Fence Building
Workers with the Urban Market Construction crew have started building a fence on the Hwy. 62-65 Business between Neighborhood Diner and Hudson Realty. The new wooden fence replaces a metal wire mesh fence that was recently damaged due to a vehicle mishap. The fence will help block erosion debris on the hillside from washing into the streets during periods of heavy rainfall. The city project will take a few days to finish project. Workers on the project include (from the left) Luke McCormick, Cole Lee, and Zach Lee.
