The Arkansas Department of Health lifted boil orders for the last subsequent customers of the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The boil order for the main water system was lifted last Friday morning, then ones for Valley Springs, Lead Hill, Jasper, Marshall and SDM Water. The order for Diamond City was lifted Monday morning.
The order for Leslie Water System was lifted Wednesday afternoon, then the department Thursday morning lifted orders for Nail-Swain Water Association, Deer Water Association, Parthenon Water Association, East Newton County Water Association, Lake Bull Shoals Estates Water, South Mountain Water Association, Western Grove Municipal Water, SPG Water Association and Morning Star Water Association.
The final boil orders were lifted about 1:30 p.m. for Mt. Sherman Water Association and Mockingbird Hill Water Association.
