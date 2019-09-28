Harrison Firefighters sponsored a Fire 5K running/walking event Saturday morning. Over $5,000 was raised for the Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Fire 5K Race
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
