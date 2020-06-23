A Harrison Police log shows police were notified several times over the weekend of people discharging fireworks, but it’s only legal in the city limits on July 4.
By ordinance, fireworks also can only be sold in the city limits from June 28 through July 4, although Arkansas law allows sales from June 20 through July 10 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 5 of each year.
The log shows the first two calls regarding fireworks came in on June 20.
About 9:30 that night, a caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area of Beverly Drive. An officer said it had been people discharging fireworks and they were advised of the consequences if officers had to return.
Just before 10 p.m., another caller reported some subjects discharging fireworks on South Vine, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
Just before 10 p.m. on June 21, a caller reported someone discharging fireworks in the area of North Spruce, but an officer didn’t locate the subjects at the time.
According to Harrison’s fireworks ordinance, it’s only legal to discharge fireworks in the city limits from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4 only.
The fireworks ordinance sets a fine of $50 to $150 for the first citation and $150 to $250 for second offenses, but the Harrison City Council voted in 2013 to raise potential fines to up to $1,000 at the court’s discretion for violations of any ordinance.
Although there’s no county ordinance against fireworks, there is a state statute against disorderly conduct that can be applied to fireworks in some cases, officials have said.
State law dictates it’s illegal to “place or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle or at or near any person or group of people.”
The law says fireworks can’t be discharged within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 300 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale. State statutes also outlaw shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle.
Harrison’s fireworks ordinance says it’s unlawful to sell fireworks to children under the age of 12 or to people known to be intoxicated.
