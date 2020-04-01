Carroll County Judge Sam Barr and OEM director Nick Samac announced Wednesday night that they were notified by Lisa Holt of the Arkansas Department of Health that a positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Carroll County. No additional information has been provided.
Judge Barr strongly encourages citizens to remain calm, wash hands frequently and continue to practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC and the ADH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.