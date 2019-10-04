In a ceremony on June 29, William (Bill) F. Zwick was ordained in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod (LCMS) and installed as the pastor of First Lutheran Church.
Zwick attended Valparaiso University, graduating in 1994. After working for almost two years for a US Congressman, he attended law school at Valparaiso University School of Law graduating with a Juris Doctor (JD) in 1999.
Zwick traded the law for the gospel enrolling at Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, Indiana (CTSFW). On July 22, 2018, Zwick was commissioned as a vicar serving First Lutheran Church. He also received his master of arts in pastoral studies from CTSFW in 2019.
Prior to his ordination, Zwick was a licensed Indiana attorney for 16 years. He is trained to provide Christian reconciliation through coaching and mediation for people and organizations in conflict. Zwick previously served his church as an elder for over 10 years, president and vice-president of his congregation, as a delegate to the 2011 LCMS Indiana District Convention, and as an Indiana delegate to the 2016 LCMS National Convention.
Zwick said, “Although I have been serving First Lutheran for almost one year, God has called me to continue to preach and teach the Gospel of Jesus here in Harrison. It is a task that I hardly feel qualified or able to do, but with the help of God, more people will receive the gift of God’s forgiveness in his Word and Sacrament.”
Zwick is married to Kyeong-eun (“Carrie”) Zwick who was born in Seoul, South Korea. She graduated in 1995 from Ehwa Women’s University in Seoul, South Korea, with a degree in vocal performance, and then received her master’s degree in vocal performance from Butler University in Indianapolis. She has taught children either piano or voice lessons for over 20 years. She currently serves First Lutheran as its organist, and plans to begin teaching in music.
He enjoys fishing, shooting, movies, and watching the Indianapolis Colts.
Carrie enjoys playing piano, singing in choirs, performing in operas, Korean food, tae kwon do, spending time with friends, and watching Korean dramas. They have two children Mi-ree 16, and Billy 13.
More information about the LCMS is available at www.LCMS.org and the church is located at 515 S. Locust Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.