ALPENA — Just in time for the Saturday, Sept. 12, block party at Alpena, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 300, American Legion Post 89, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 6 donated some flags to the city to fly in front of the city’s Community Center that was only recently reopened.
The veterans were accompanied by Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, who made comments during the presentation ceremony honoring the memory of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Our future is determined not only by how we overcome our past, but also by how we approach our future,” Hathaway’s prepared comments read.
In August, the Alpena Town Council voted to reopen the Community Center, which had been closed to all but non-profit organizations under the administration of once-Mayor Theron McCammond.
McCammond defeated long-time Mayor Bobbie Bailey in the 2018 general election. However, it was determined this summer that McCammond’s property had never been formally annexed into the city, so he couldn’t serve as mayor.
Town council member A.J. Womack was selected by remaining council members to fulfill the remainder of McCammond’s term. At the August meeting, the council voted to sponsor the block party as a way to bring the town together again.
Womack said the block party starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs through 7 p.m. He said about 50 vendors will have booths. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Live music includes Phyllis Cron from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Ridge Runner Cloggers from 3-4 p.m., Heather Peterson from 5-7 p.m. and 65 Reissue from 5-7 p.m. Womack said he and the council will give the public an update about the town and the remainder of the time will be open mic for karaoke singers.
Womack also said the fire department has scheduled a fish fry at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, followed by an auction at 6 with all proceeds going to the fire department.
Womack said the donated flags — a U.S. flag and an Arkansas flag — were raised and lowered to half-staff Friday in commemoration of Patriot Day.
“We’ll have them flying for the block party tomorrow,” Womack said Friday morning.
