The Arkansas Department of Health reports 86 influenza related deaths so far this season. That’s about a 25% jump from the 69 reported last week, and it also includes a second pediatric death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of 20,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide so far this season, including 136 pediatric deaths.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.5% among public schools, a drop from 6.6% the previous week. As of March 10, ADH said 41 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.
Absenteeism rates in the five local counties last week showed decreases in Boon, Carroll and Newton counties, but increases in Marion and Searcy counties:
• Newton County — 4.07%
• Carroll County — 6.01%
• Boone County — 6.06%
• Searcy County — 7.7%
• Marion County — 8.56%
During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
Report Key Points:
For Week 10, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
• Since Sept. 29, 2019, 32,960 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,550 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 52% were influenza A, and 48% were influenza B.
There were 275 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 163 tested positive for influenza A, 109 tested positive for influenza B, and three tested positives for both influenza A and B. At the ADH lab, three samples tested positive for influenza B Subtype Victoria, and four samples tested negative for flu this week.
About 5.2% of patients visiting emergency rooms last week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 5.2% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
• Since Sept. 29, 2019, 12 facilities including 10 nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.
• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) remained below the epidemic threshold last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.