LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be providing flu vaccines across the state starting next week in preparation for the 2020-2021 flu season. County health units in Arkansas will begin offering the vaccine on Monday, a press release said.
At the Boone Health Unit, vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The unit is located at 1622 Campus Drive in Harrison and can be reached by calling 870-743-5244.
People should bring their insurance cards with them to the health unit. If anyone does not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu vaccine, the vaccine will be available at no charge. Visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units for local health unit contact information.
It is important to get a flu vaccine every year, because the flu virus changes from year to year. This year’s vaccine protects against the flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season.
“This year it will be especially important to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist at the ADH. “This is mainly for two reasons: You don’t want to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The second reason is because flu vaccinations can go a long way to keeping people out of the hospital. And we want to decrease the number of hospitalizations in Arkansas as much as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
People of all ages can get the flu. Certain people are more likely to have serious health problems if they get the flu. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine. It is also recommended that friends, family members and people who provide care to people in these groups also get a vaccine — not only to protect themselves, but also to decrease the possibility that they might expose the people they love and care for to the flu.
The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache. There are very few medical reasons to skip the flu vaccine. These include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. People with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored.
The flu is easily spread through coughing or sneezing and by touching something, such as a door knob, with the virus on it and then touching their nose or mouth. Good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu; however, the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.
Visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov or www.flu.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.