The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is celebrating their 100th year of service to those who wore the uniform. During this time the DAV has helped millions of veterans and their families improve the quality of their lives. The selfless efforts of the men and women of the DAV are certainly worth celebrating, but this milestone also raises some difficult questions.
Why is it necessary for the DAV and other veteran support organizations to continue to battle Congress and governmental agencies in order to get our warriors the benefits and medical care they have earned and deserve? Why does it too often fall upon local volunteer organizations to help veterans who are ill, homeless, hungry, house-bound, suffering from PTSD, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts?
Two thirds of our veterans are not aware of the benefits they are entitled to – especially Korea and Vietnam era veterans. Why aren’t there major national public service campaigns to inform these men and women of the assistance that is available to them and how to go about receiving it?
Why is it that in some parts of our nation, if you broke the law and snuck into our country illegally, you are entitled to free medical care, free college, free housing, free food and other free services, yet if you have been awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, you are not? A murderer is entitled to three meals a day, a warm bed, professional counseling and medical care, all free. Why isn’t a veteran?
These are just a few of a long list of “whys” I could go into, but you get the point. For centuries we have sent our best and brightest into harm’s way in the name of freedom. They bravely and proudly fought our battles and did their duty. Then they returned home to a nation that thanked them with indifference and, in the case of Vietnam veterans, open hostility.
No doubt that the treatment our veterans is better than what it used to be. Just in the past couple of years the Veteran’s Administration has dramatically improved services, but our government’s efforts still fall far short of properly tending to the needs of our veterans.
One last “Why.” Why aren’t you and I doing more? A “thank you for your service” is appreciated, but it doesn’t treat medical and mental problems, put food in their belly or a roof over their head.
So until our government and we the people make our warriors’ needs a priority, organizations like the DAV will continue to do what we can. I just hope it doesn’t take another 100 years till we aren’t needed anymore.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.