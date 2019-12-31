In the matter of hours a new decade will be upon us. If you believe the news, it arrives at a time with much turmoil and uncertainty in the world. Our nation is politically and socially divided and threats against our freedoms and way of life seem to lurk around every corner. Makes one want to bring in the New Year with an extra stiff drink or two.
But fear not. We can take comfort knowing that throughout our nation’s history we’ve begun every decade with turmoil and uncertainty. Since the penning of the Declaration of Independence, our nation has been politically and socially divided and threats against our freedoms and way of life have always been present. The fact that we not only overcame all these challenges, but flourished, is what makes our country truly exceptional.
So what is it about our people and nation that allows us to overcome these challenges? With all our imperfections, differences, constant bickering and two political parties seemingly intent on destroying the other, how is it possible that we survive at all, much less flourish? Maybe what unites us and gives us the strength to overcome is our fierce love of freedom and self-determination. These precious gifts, too often take for granted, were not free or by chance.
Generations of warriors and their families paid a hefty price to ensure these precious gifts were safeguarded. We have these valiant men and women to thank for the opportunity and freedom to pursue our dreams. So it is fitting that we say goodbye to 2019 by remembering those who answered our country’s call to duty.
As we begin 2020, I‘m encouraged that never before in our history has there been a greater public understanding of the plight of our veterans and appreciation for the sacrifices they’ve made. In the past few years the Veteran’s Administration has made significant improvements in their ability to provide quality medical care and aid to those who served. The spending bill that was signed into law just last week provides even more resources to the VA for addressing the veteran homeless problem and improving suicide prevention programs.
But we must do more. Every community, including ours, must take steps to ensure our veterans are taken care of and have the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives. They need to know they are not forgotten. This is our duty and our privilege.
So whatever challenges lie ahead, we can go to bed tonight knowing that the men and women who wear the uniform are prepared and willing to do all that is necessary to protect us, our freedoms and our nation. Because of them, we can wake up tomorrow morning and face this new decade with hope.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
