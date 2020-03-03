The last thing Denzil Kelly Smith figured would happen to him in Vietnam was that he would fall in love. He was, after all, a member of the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines, better known as “Shadow Warriors.”
The Viet Cong gave the 3/9 their nickname because the always seemed to be out there, in the shadows, waiting in ambush. Being the first battalion size unit in Vietnam, the 3/9 had to learn how adapt to jungle warfare. Through trial and error, the unit set combat precedents that would be followed by Marines throughout Vietnam. For four years, they distinguished themselves wherever they fought. Always on the move, they were involved in numerous major operations around Da Nang and the DMZ constantly engaging the enemy.
So for Denzil and the men of the 3/9, the prospect of finding love in the jungles of Vietnam seemed rather bleak. Then one day a letter arrived. Denzil didn’t recognize the handwriting or the name on return address. What Denzil didn’t know was that his brother, Marvin, had met a woman who worked at a bank and ask her if she knew a sweet girl who would write his brother in Vietnam. She did. Her name was Patricia “Patty” Kissel.
This stranger’s kind words touched Denzil and he immediately wrote her back. Soon came Patty’s reply, this time with baked goods. For a year letters flew back and forth, each one drawing them closer. In 1969, Denzil finally got his orders home and the first time he set eyes on Patty, he knew she was the one.
Being the youngest of eight children, Denzil was the “baby” of the tight-knit group with his older siblings always looking out for him. They didn’t agree with his decision to return to Vietnam for a second tour and tried to talk him out of it. He explained it was his duty to be with his outfit and return he did, but not before Patty said she would wait for him.
Somehow he survived his second tour and on June 27, 1970, Denzil and Patty were married. The happy couple went on to have four children and 12 grandchildren. They devoted their lives to God and their church where Denzil was a Sunday School Superintendent and played the bass guitar. They settled near Omaha, some years back on a 25-acre spread spending their evenings peacefully holding hands and enjoying the splendor of the Ozarks.
Denzil continued serving his country as a Service Officer with the Disabled American Veterans. He was always there for veterans in need. His brothers at the DAV described Denzil as a straight talker with a huge heart. A man to be admired and looked up to. A true Marine with honor and dignity. A friend with a kind smile and good humor. Sadly, we lost Denzil a couple weeks ago after a long illness.
At Denzil’s service, his DAV brothers showed up to pay our respects and attempt to provide what little comfort we could to his family. The opposite happened. His family comforted us and made us feel welcome and appreciated. Patty made sure to give each one of us a big hug. Her charm and kindness were apparent. It was easy to see why she had captured Denzil’s heart so quickly. We swapped funny stories about Denzil, laughing as he would want us to.
Somehow, in the midst of the horrors of war, a beautiful love story took root that lasted for 49 years. This love continues on in the hearts of Patty, their children and grandchildren. Well done Marine! You can rest at ease now knowing you did your duty and will be forever missed.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.