What can you buy with a quarter, two dimes and a penny? For Ruth Smith, it was an adventure of a lifetime.
Ruth was born in 1934, in Piercetown, one of eight children. A child of the depression, she recalled the first time she saw an electric light bulb. She thought it a thing of magic. Ruth and her friends took turns trying to blow it out as one would a candle, much to the amusement of her father, Jay Frank Smith.
Her family owned a sawmill and a general store. Ruth remembers no one had money, so they used a barter system. People paid for things with eggs, milk and produce and twice a week a man would come by and haul these items to Miller’s Hardware in Harrison and sell them.
One day her father told the kids to clear a nearby field of rocks and sticks. Ruth had no idea why until a few days later when she heard a rumbling in the sky. When she looked up, she saw her first airplane. To her amazement, her father was at the controls and landed in the field they had just cleared. Unknown to the family, he had been taking flying lessons in Harrison. Ruth shared her father’s love of adventure and, with his instruction, was soon flying solo. Today that plane is stored in a barn not far from her house.
When Ruth was a senior, her father was asked to assist in building an airport in Harrison, so the family moved to the old National Guard Armory by what is today the Boone County Airport. The first time she went into a large store on the square downtown, she told the sales lady she had to go outside and take care of nature’s business. The woman smiled and escorted Ruth to the store’s indoor bathroom. Amazed and a little intimidated, Ruth recalled she had no idea how to use it or what the chain was for. Besides, she certainly wasn’t going to do nature’s business on the beautiful, shiny stool. Excusing herself, she went outside.
After graduating, Ruth found herself bored working as a secretary for 26 cents an hour when she saw a sign in a window asking women to join the Army. Her father had always told her, “If you see something you want to do, do it or you’ll never amount to nothing.” She immediately walked into the recruiter’s office and signed up. She was taken back when the recruiter told her she needed her father’s signature, which she knew he would never give. Although he encouraged her to pursue her dreams, she was still his little girl, so she forged his signature.
Only one problem remained. It was up to her to get from Harrison to Little Rock where a train ticket would be waiting to take her to basic training. Her life savings amounted to a quarter, two dimes and a penny. The quarter was spent for a ride aboard a postal truck headed from Harrison to Little Rock. She splurged on a soda-pop and arrived at Fort McClellan, Alabama, with 13 cents to her name.
Like all new recruits, Ruth was put on kitchen duty. After eating, soldiers would slide their tray through a small opening in a wall where Ruth would clean it. She was ordered that if any tray had food left on it, she was to shove the tray back through the opening as hard as she could reminding the soldier on the other side to never waste food again. One day a tray came through with a lot of food left on it so shoved it back hard, only to hear a lot of commotion on the other side of the wall. When she peeked around the corner she saw a General, his shirt covered in mashed potatoes, gravy and blackberry cobbler. She learned later that the General’s name was Dwight D. Eisenhower who would soon become her Commander-in-Chief.
Being tall and athletic, Ruth excelled during basic training. Her father had taught her to shoot at an early age, so she was a natural and even got good at firing artillery weapons, but her interest was in nursing. She passed all the necessary tests and was sent to Fort Sam Huston, Texas, for medical training. Ruth ended up stationed near San Francisco, California, when an officer came in one day and asked who wanted to serve overseas. Never one to pass up an adventure, Ruth raised her hand. That evening she found herself on a plane with no idea where it was headed. She’d forgotten to ask.
When Ruth arrived in Orléans, France, they were still building the base so she and the other nurses lived in tents. She was shocked by the devastation World War II had left behind. As a surgical nurse, Ruth cared for many American veterans who had been wounded in the war, but never returned home. The fields around the base were still littered with mines and several of her patients were missing one or both legs.
Ruth and a couple other nurses found themselves with some leave, so they borrowed a car and started driving, having no idea where they were going. All the maps and road signs were in a foreign language and it was only when they reached Rome they were fairly certain they were in Italy. Ruth still vividly recalls touring the Vatican, being awed by its beauty and splendor.
When her hitch in the Army was up, Ruth wanted to reenlist and fly airplanes, but the Army wouldn’t be ready for women pilots for another 20 years. She returned to civilian life and spent the rest of her nursing career in Arkansas where she joined the National Guard. Today Ruth lives in Berryville with her husband, John Poyner, a Korea War veteran whose remarkable story we will share in next week’s column.
So with a quarter, two dimes and a penny, Ruth Smith Poyner purchased an incredible adventure, honorably served her country, became a respected healer and a beloved wife, mother and grandma.Not too bad for a girl who once tried to blow out a light bulb!
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
