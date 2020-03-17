A few weeks back, Iraq War veteran Juan Martinez dropped by the National Guard Armory. As a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Juan often visits with troops and veterans to see if they need anything and how DAV might help. Sergeant First Class Anthony Guadagnini reported that his troops were doing great, but he had an idea.
The Sergeant told Juan about how surprised his company had been last fall when the local community hosted a welcoming ceremony for them. The large attendance and strong support for their unit came as a shock They’d never seen anything like it and wanted to give something back to the community. They had a training march due soon, so just maybe they could march through the streets of Harrison to say thank you. They would carry packs with 22 pounds in them to raise awareness of the 22 veterans who take their own lives every day. They also wanted to wear the names of the Boone County heroes who had died in service to their country.
Juan then visited the Harrison Army Reserve unit and found they felt the same way. We shared this idea with the Commanders of the VFW, American Legion and Boone County War Memorial Committee who immediately signed on. Then it was off to see Mayor Jackson and Judge Hathaway who both thought it would be great for the community and offered to help in any way they could. The Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed and the Patriot March was on.
As word of the march spread, the community rallied to help. The Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and FFA clubs, businesses, civic organizations and schools offered their services and wanted to march. Motorcycle clubs and ROTC units asked to participate. What had started out as a relatively small, easily manageable march was suddenly a major event. What normally would take a year to plan, we had to do in five weeks.
We needed sponsors quickly. The Home Depot, Cornerstone Bank and Walmart answered the call. We decided to add a canned food drive (Food For Vets) and volunteers popped up overnight. We came up with the idea of an Patriot essay and art contests among the schools. Without hesitation, the Boone County Library staff agreed to help coordinate and do the judging.
We needed a place to stage the march. Hudson’s Supermarket was more than happy for us to use their lot. We needed parking. When asked, the good folks at Crockett Tower didn’t hesitate to offer theirs. We needed to get the word out. The Harrison Daily Times was all over it. Then there was the issue of safety. The Harrison Police and Fire Departments, along with the Public Works Department, quickly volunteered their services. After only after a couple weeks it was all coming together. Fliers and press released were printed and over 200 marchers were already signed up.
Then the coronavirus pandemic broadsided us and we had to postpone. As disappointing as that was, the way this community came together with their generosity and goodwill blew me away. Every time I have ever asked for help to assist a veteran, the response is always, “What can I do?”
Later this year we are going to have our Patriot March and celebrate the great relationship between our military, veterans, first responders and community. When that day comes, I have no doubt this special community will make it a day to remember.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at russell1634@gmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.