The Commanders of your local American Legion, VFW and DAV have been talking. This alone is quite an accomplishment as we are fiercely proud and protective of our organizations and are inherently competitive. The one thing that Lonnie Anderson, Mike Alsobrook and I do have in common is our unwavering dedication to help our local veterans and all agree we need to find a much better way of doing this.
To this end, the three of us have joined forces and are making plans: Big plans. These plans are still on the drawing board percolating and evolving, but before they are finalized we want to involve community leaders, charitable and civic organizations, veterans and the community to gather their ideas as to how we can best combine our collective resources to make this happen.
Here’s the problem: When one of our local veterans needs help, they usually don’t know where to go or who to talk to. f they do stumble across someone or an organization willing to help, they don’t always have the best information or resources to properly provide assistance. Too often the veteran is are passed from one organization to another until they give up. There is almost no coordination between governmental agencies, local military and civic organizations, food banks, homeless shelters, churches, businesses, community leaders, the VA and others who all have great resources and caring people wanting to help. The end result is the veteran is far too often underserved.
Here’s the solution: A Veterans’ Center. A singular place where a veteran and their family can come and receive information, assistance and support from a collection of knowledgeable organizations and people. Housed in this center will be trained Service Officers to assist veteran’s filing for the benefits they have earned. There would also be Veteran’s Assistance Representatives who can help the veteran receive immediate financial and other aid. In addition, we would have Patient Advocates who can help the veteran solve problems they may be having with obtaining proper medical services from the VA.
This Veteran’s Center would also house offices for the various support organizations so we can quickly and efficiently communicate with each other and the veterans. There would be meeting rooms to conduct business, provide educational classes and a workplace to store and renovate wheelchairs and other equipment our veterans need. It would include a food bank and a supply of donated items like winter coats and blankets. There would be a job and housing center containing information and assistance to help veterans become more self-sufficient. This would also be a place where local attorneys, accountants and other professionals would volunteer their time helping veterans.
This center would work with the local criminal justice system to establish a “Veteran’s Court,” a program that is having great success in Arkansas and throughout the country. Veterans charged with relatively minor crimes would be provided an opportunity and the tools to change their life around instead of going to prison. Often their crimes are related to PTSD or traumatic brain injuries which can be successfully treated by the VA.
Maybe most importantly, this Veteran’s Center would provide a place where veterans know they can go and have a fresh cup of coffee and commiserate with their brothers in arms. Talking, listening to and being around veterans who understand what they have been through has proven to be a great tool in dealing with PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts. This would also be a place to honor those in our community who have served by displaying their pictures and stories. We would also endeavor to document not only their military service, but their childhood memories and family histories preserving this vital information for generations to come.
The good news that the Veteran’s Center we are envisioning wouldn’t cost that much to build or maintain compared to the many benefits it will provide our community and the thousands of lives it will change for the better. We hope to obtain use of an abandoned building and renovate most of it ourselves using volunteers and donated materials. The facility would be staffed mainly with volunteers, so payroll would be minimal.
As I said, Big plans, but we will need help from the community to make this happen. If you have ideas or would like to get involved, please call me at (417) 231-2441.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
