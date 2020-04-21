A well trained and dedicated Boone County Veteran Service Officer (VSO) is critical to the wellbeing of our local veterans. We are lucky to have two and they both play an important role in helping our veterans receive the benefits they have earned and deserve.
“Every veteran who walks through our door touches my heart in some way,” stated VSO Diane Rogers who has been assisting Boone County veterans for the past year. “They all have remarkable stories and deserve everything we can do for them. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like enough. Telling a homeless or hungry veteran and their family that they have to wait until their paperwork is processed by the VA is hard. However, there are some wonderful, local organizations that can provide some immediate assistance, so we put them in contact.”
The newest member of the Boone County VSO office is James Benefiel, a Harrison native who spent 18 years in the Arkansas National Guard. James served a total of 2-1/2 years deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan serving as a convoy commander, marksman trainer and personal security team leader. Prior to joining the VSO office, he worked as a 911 dispatcher with Boone County for two years. James is married with three children and enjoys making knives.
“I wanted to become a VSO because when I needed it, a VSO helped me making a huge difference in my life,” James said. “Now I want to return the favor and help my fellow veterans. One of the obstacles we face is many veterans, especially those from the Korea and Vietnam era, aren’t aware of the benefits they are entitled to. Also, many think applying for benefits is this huge, horrible process they don’t want to mess with. In reality, the process is fairly simple. It just takes time and we’re happy to help them through every step.”
Filing veteran benefit claims with the VA is only part of their job. They work with other federal, state and local organizations who can provide grants and other assistance to veterans. They also work closely with the Boone County veteran service organizations to see what veterans need and how they can best help. The Boone County Veterans Service Office typically files about 200 new claims each year.
Their office is located at 201 North Main Street in Harrison and hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (870) 741-3640. Due to the coronavirus, they are currently doing business only by telephone, but can still file and process claims.
On a personal note, as part of my duties with the Disabled American Veterans, I have been working with Diane this past year and she has always been very helpful, always willing to go above and beyond to assist veterans. I was also part of the committee that interviewed applicants for the vacant VSO position when I met James. His sterling service record, leadership experience and sincere desire to help his brothers in arms set him apart. As a combat veteran, James can relate to other combat veterans in a very unique way.
“Boone County is dedicated to supporting our veterans 100%,” stated County Judge Robert Hathaway who oversees the county VSO officers. “These veterans served our country and community with honor and now it’s our turn to take care of them. I feel we have two great people in James and Diane who will to do just that.”
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
