To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and orphan.
President Abraham Lincoln spoke these words at his second inaugural address in 1865. He was assassinated shortly after, but his words lived on. In 1959, the Veterans Administration (VA) chose his evocative words as their motto and the mission of their agency.
A few years later came Vietnam when much of the nation rejected those who borne the battle, and their widows and orphans. As there was no political advantage in supporting these returning warriors, the VA didn’t receive the funding they needed from Congress and our veterans and their families suffered greatly. This not only hurt Vietnam veterans, but those from World I, World War II and Korea as well. Taking into account inflation, funding for the VA in the 1960s was less than half what it was in 1947.
For half a century the VA remained severely underfunded and was forced to cut services. The time it took to treat patients went from days to months. The time to process benefit claims went from months to years. No seemed to care, especially not the media or Congress.
America finally woke up when, in 2014, VA healthcare administrators in Arizona were accused of causing the deaths and mistreatment of countless veterans. A subsequent investigation into the VA discovered this problem was nationwide. Almost overnight veterans, who had been shunned for 50 years, were suddenly now heroes and must be taken care of. Politicians, who had ignored the plight of veterans for decades, discovered there were now votes in supporting our troops, so they stampeded to the microphones declaring undying love and support.
The Veterans Health Administration is by far the largest health care system in the United States with 1,250 facilities serving over 9 million veterans. With that big a basket, some bad apples are a certainty, especially if you are underfunded and laws make it near impossible to fire anyone. Certainly people in the VA made mistakes and should be held accountable, but the real villain here was not the VA, but a crippling indifference perpetrated by the public, the media and Congress.
The current administration is in the midst of the most significant transformation of the VA since its inception. Funding for the VA today is double what it was in 2000. Now, bad employees can be fired and whistleblowers are protected. Last year the VA Missions Act was signed into law expanding veteran’s access to private health care. The complex and often unfair process to receive VA benefits these veterans have earned is being overhauled and made simpler. President Trump is proposing a significant budget increase for the VA in 2020 which focuses on improving veteran suicide prevention programs and developing a meaningful outreach program for homeless veterans.
I have been a patient of the VA healthcare system for a long time and can report that most every doctor, nurse, technician, pharmacist, scheduler and volunteer I have encountered has been kind, respectful and did their utmost to get me the best medical treatment they could. Today I would rate them equal to, or better than, their civilian counterparts. couldn’t have said that jus five years ago. There are still major improvements that need to be made to the VA system, but it seems we are finally headed in the right direction.
To care for the men, women and their families who sacrificed so much to protect our freedom is our privilege and our duty. We must vow to keep President Lincoln’s promise and never forsake them again.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
