By all accounts, Mason J. Harrison is a remarkable young man. At the age of 17, he’s a senior at Harrison High School with a 3.8 grade point average, already taking online college courses, plays percussion in the school band, is a skilled tennis player, works daily on a ranch near Omaha and, in all his spare time, has climbed the hard earned ranks to become an Eagle Scout with Troop 60. If that’s not enough, Mason’s already found a calling in helping others through his church and, most recently, by building history.
To understand how Mason built history, we need to travel back in time 75 years to a tiny, obscure island in the Pacific called Iwo Jima. Here’s where another remarkable young man, only a couple years older than Mason and an alumnus of the same high-school, was busy saving lives. Time and again this fearless corpsman put his life in danger to tend wounded Marines, often shielding their bodies with his own. Even after taking three rifle rounds to his groin and abdomen, he continued to provide aid to his brothers in arms. As he rushed once again to help a fellow corpsman who had been wounded, a sniper round sadly ended this young warrior’s life.
Thirty-five years later, on Aug. 30, 1980, a brand new ship came out of dry dock in Bath, Maine, ready to take its place among the mightiest naval fleet in the world. Her designation was a Guided Missile Fast Frigate (FFG) and had the number 24 proudly painted on her bow. The ship was sleek, it was fast and it was lethal. Her 219 crewmen operated 76mm guns, antisubmarine torpedoes, guided surface to air missiles, surface to surface harpoon missiles and two SH-2 LAMPS helicopters.
When it was time to name the ship, the Navy hadn’t forgotten the valor and selfless actions of the young son of Boone County who had posthumously been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his courageous actions that day. For the next 16 years, the “USS Jack Williams” sailed the seas protecting our country. It was one of the first responders to provide aid after the 1983 Beirut bombing which killed 230 Marines. he ship was also used extensively for counter narcotics operations in Central America, did several tours in the Middle East, protected the Suez Canal, served in the Pacific, and even traveled across the Artic Circle. The ship and its crew distinguished themselves numerous times and were awarded a basket full of awards and citations.
In 1996, the USS Jack Williams was decommissioned and sold to Bahrain. Members of the Boone County War Memorial Association (BCWMA) flew to the east coast take possession of the ship’s bell, which now sits in a place of reverence at the Boone County Courthouse rotunda. Several months ago, to honor our local hero and preserve history, the BCWMA bought a 1/350th scale model of USS Jack Williams and quickly realized that none of the members had the eyesight nor steady hands necessary to glue the hundreds of tiny, intricate, pieces together.
When asked, Mason immediately volunteered to take on the daunting project. This wasn’t the first time Mason had helped the BCWMA. For his Eagle Scout project, he worked tirelessly at the War Memorial carefully placing bricks with names of Boone County veterans in a new display.
Every day for weeks after school, using a magnifying glass, tweezers and the tip of a toothpick with just a miniscule drop of glue, he meticulously made the USS Jack Williams once again come to life. Mason admits to gluing his fingers together multiple times, but after about 70 hours he got the job done with perfection.
Travis Whiteside donated the block of wood for the base to hold the ship and Adam Miller and Robert Grayham of Wes Rock provided laser edging. Last month, Mason presented the ship to the President of the BCWMA, Gene Woody, at the Jack Williams Awards Dinner. Soon, the ship will take it rightful place of honor at the Fine Arts Arena at Harrison High in a beautiful display case prepared by the school to honor their former student.
Mason is the son of Monica and Michael Harrison, who are no doubt very proud of this young man who prefers work to video games and has big plans for the future. After graduation and serving a 2-year mission for his church, Mason wants to major in criminal justice at college and become a state or wildlife trooper helping others.
When I look at today’s youth, I sometimes wonder if they have the right stuff to guide our great country into the future. With leaders like Mason, I have no doubt the answer is yes. This young man not only built history, but my guess is will create a great one of his own making. Jack Williams would be proud.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.