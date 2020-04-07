I was recently chatting with a decorated Marine Vietnam veteran who is very frustrated by feeling useless during this coronavirus pandemic. “Make no mistake — we are at war.” he said. “We’re warriors, trained to face our country’s enemies head on, to run towards danger and have our buddy’s back. But this enemy is invisible, so we can’t shoot it and we can’t blow it up. Now I am being told to hide in my house like a little girl until the danger has passed. Doesn’t seem right.” Actually his words were a little more colorful, but I cleaned it up.
Most veterans understand and share his frustration. It seems the only weapon currently in our arsenal to fend off this enemy is time, not something us old timers like to waste. Sadly, Korea and Vietnam era veterans are caught directly in this killer’s crosshairs. Most are over 70, many with medical conditions making them among the most vulnerable.
Now it’s up to a different type of warrior to fight and win this war. This time the front lines are filled with doctors, nurses, medical technicians and first responders. Daily, they go to work putting themselves in harm’s way. Back at headquarters, our best scientific and medical minds are developing new weapons that will give these warriors tools to slow, and eventually defeat this enemy that has invaded our shores. In the meantime, our Commander In Chief and his staff are carefully studying the enemy, trying to figure out its next move and how to outflank it. They are jumping through historic hoops to keep our country safe and ensure the men and women on the front lines have everything they need to win this war as quickly as possible.
Laura Keeter, R.N. and Director of the Harrison VA Clinic, is one of those warriors.
“New information about how the coronavirus spreads and how to best deal with it changes daily, sometimes hourly,” she told me, “so we are constantly updating our plan on how to give our veterans the best possible care and keep them and our staff safe.”
Laura went on to explain that the clinic will remain open, but only to veterans with urgent problems. However, they are treating veterans with non-urgent issues via Virtual Video Connect (basically facetime) or by phone. In most cases this allows the doctors and nurses to ask the patient pertinent questions about their condition and prescribe the best course of treatment, including prescriptions when necessary. If they find the veteran requires an x-ray, lab work or an in-person visit to the clinic, it will quickly be arranged.
If you do visit the clinic, you will be met at the front door where your temperature will be taken and you’ll be asked if you have flu-like symptoms or have been coughing. They will also want to know if you have recently traveled to an area where the coronavirus is wide-spread or been in contact with someone who has the virus. If any of the answers are yes, you will be given a mask and asked to return to your car where a doctor or nurse will come out and examine you. This is to keep other veterans and the staff from potentially being exposed.
The Harrison VA clinic does not have coronavirus testing equipment and is referring those who have a fever, symptoms or have been exposed to the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center where triage and, if required, testing will be done in your car.
Laura reported that the Harrison VA clinic is currently stocked with an adequate supply of protective gear for both staff and patients, but is conserving their use to help ensure they don’t run out or take away from other medical facilities who desperately need them. She mentioned that they wipe down examination rooms and equipment with disinfectant several times a day to help prevent spread of the virus.
So at the moment, we veterans are hiding in our houses and feeling useless while others do the fighting for us. I try to pass time by watching old war movies where good guys shoot the bad guys and blow things up. When I get bored with that, I find myself having long, in-depth conversations with my dog, Sophie, about world affairs. She’s a good listener and very smart as she agrees with everything I say. This is the mission we veterans have been assigned so we will do it. Doesn’t mean we have to like it.
So thanks to Laura, all her staff and the rest of our civilian warriors for having our backs. Keep up the good fight and if you ever need anything shot or blown up – you know who to call.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com.
