Being the child of a career Army soldier, it’s not surprising that Dr. Michael Souter has chosen to put his talents to work healing veterans. An Oklahoma native, Dr. Souter is a welcome addition to the Harrison VA Community Outpatient Clinic. He and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Harrison late last year and love the area and people.
“I’m excited about working with the VA Healthcare system,” Dr. Souter said. “Here, the focus is on the patient and not profit. If I want a test for a veteran, I don’t have to jump through insurance company and administrative hoops to get it done. I just order it and it happens. Also, with the VA, I don’t have to rush through patient appointments like in civilian practice. We can give each veteran all the time necessary to properly treat them.”
Laura Keeter, R.N. and Director of the Harrison VA Clinic, stated, “We are so happy to have Dr. Souter as part of our team. He gets along so well with staff and patients and is highly dedicated to providing quality medical care. Along with Elizabeth Cheek, our Nurse Practitioner, we now have two fully staffed teams to take care of our veterans.”
The Harrison Clinic is in the process of expanding their capabilities even further by offering Virtual Video Connect (Telehealth Services) where patients can come to the Harrison Clinic and have a video chat with specialist about their problems, avoiding a long drive. This has proved very effective in dealing with mental health and other problems. At some point this option will be available for patients to have an appointment with a doctor or nurse from the comfort of their home.
The clinic also now offers a Women Veterans Health Program, general radiology, EKGs immunizations and is expanding their lab capabilities. The great news is that currently it takes only about four to five days to get an appointment and in acute cases, they do their best to see you the same day. You do not have to be a patient of this clinic to be seen. All you need is your VA card and an appointment.
As the Disabled American Veterans has an office in this VA clinic, I have gotten to know Dr. Souter, Nurse Laura, and much of the staff both in a professional and personal basis. I can vouch for their dedication to helping the veterans of our community. What the Harrison VA Clinic needs most right now is patients. The more patients, then the more doctors, nurses, technicians, staff and equipment they get.
So if you’re a veteran give them a call at (870) 704-6300. They’re located at 814 Highway 62/65 North. There is now a doctor in the house, along with a dedicated group of medical professionals, who will do their best to take care of our local veterans.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com.
