Being a lifelong Denver Broncos fan, it’s difficult for me to say anything nice about the Kansas City Chiefs, but I can say a lot of nice things about their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes
No doubt Patrick is an amazing athlete. He’s the first quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in one season in both college and the NFL. In his second season in the NFL and his first year as a starter, Patrick became only the third NFL quarterback in history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a single season. Last year he was named to the Pro Bowl, won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award and was named Most Valuable Player in the league, and if that’s not enough, this year he has led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
None of that is why I am a fan of Patrick Mahomes. It’s who he is as a person and what he does off the field that impresses me. In his free time, Patrick helps build houses for homeless veterans in Kansas City. Here’s a young man who makes tens of millions of dollars a year and is one of the best athletes in the world, yet he is focused on ensuring those who served our nation have a home.
Patrick doesn’t do this by just dropping by for a minute, write a check, snap a picture and then quickly jump into a waiting limo and disappear. He does write a big check, but then hangs around actually working on homes and visiting with the veterans – not once, but every chance he gets. This is my kind of guy. A quarterback who proudly stands tall during our National Anthem and only takes a knee to paint the baseboard of a veteran’s home.
Patrick’s father was a major league baseball pitcher, but he credits his mother, Randi, with his success by teaching him to never give up and not be afraid to chase his dreams. Besides winning a room full of football trophies in college, he was also an academic All-American. Patrick is still dating his high school sweetheart and his Instagram page is filled mostly with pictures of his family, especially a little sister he adores named Mia.
Who is this guy? Doesn’t he realize that he’s a star in the NFL and it’s supposed to be all about him? Last year, after setting records and winning MVP, instead of bragging, he credited his teammates for his success and said he still has a lot to learn. After scoring a touchdown, you won’t see him dancing, gloating or doing bumps and grinds in the endzone. He congratulates his teammates, then quietly sits down on the bench till he’s needed again.
We all can learn few things from this remarkable young man. Be humble, honor your family and friends, put the needs of others first and help those who protect our freedoms. If a NFL star can take time out of his busy schedule to help homeless veterans, maybe you and I can too.
So I will begrudgingly root for Patrick and the Chiefs during the Super Bowl. Wonder how much it would cost to trade him to the Broncos?
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. Matt can be contacted at russell1634@gmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.