If you’re ever lucky enough to meet Howard James McCarville, plan on being charmed. Howard, who turns 90 next month, still sports a boyish, playful grin, and his quick wit is sure to bring a smile. And don’t be surprised if he whips out a harmonica from his bib overalls and starts playing a rousing stanza or two of the Marine Corps Hymn.
As a boy growing up in the hills of South Dakota and Missouri, Howard loved to hunt and always wanted a gun he could call his own. Having nine siblings, six of them brothers, plus being born during the Great Depression, his dream of having a gun would have to wait.
Finally, in May of 1953, Howard got his wish. She was a thing of beauty and packed a powerful punch. Weighing in at just over two and a half tons, Howard’s gun could fire a 33 pound, high-explosive round over seven miles with pinpoint accuracy. It was probably a bit large for hunting rabbits, but was the perfect size for the thousands of Marines and soldiers Howard and his gun were protecting.
“Gun Five,” as she was known, was a 105mm howitzer. Both Howard and his gun belonged to Easy Battery, 11th Marines, 2nd Battalion. When Howard arrived in Korea, his Battalion was covering a 35 mile line anchoring the western front. From there, Marines could block the enemy's objective of capturing to Seoul, the South Korean capital. Both sides were dug in hard with daily skirmishes gaining little ground.
One day the enemy launched a massive offensive across the entire front line. They attacked outposts like "Reno," "Vegas" and "Carson" which were called the Nevada Cities Campaign. During the intense fighting, Gun Five was so busy that Howard had to repeatedly pour five-gallon buckets of water down the barrel to keep intense heat from exploding the shells as they were being loaded.
With the help of Howard and Gun Five, the Marines stood their ground. Guns like Howard’s saved a lot of American lives and played a critical role in the Korean War. As one Marine Colonel put it, “Has field artillery ever had a grander hour?" After 15 months of combat, Howard said goodbye to Gun Five and returned home.
Howard and his wife, Wanda, moved to Harrison about 45 years ago where they raised five children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. After 57 years of marriage, Howard lost Wanda a few years back.
Howard wasn’t the first of his siblings to serve in the Marines. His eldest sister, Margaret, joined the Marine Corps during World War II and served working on weather balloons. She later became a nun and is today over a hundred years old and still goes to church every day. His son Michael and granddaughter Miranda were also Marines, and in 2017, they joined Howard on a “Honor Flight” to Washington D.C. where they visited the Korean War and Marine Corps Memorials.
The booming echoes of Gun Five are now a distant and proud memory of this United States Marine, but Howard still serves his country as an active member of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) helping others who served. If you ever notice the DAV in front of Walmart raising money to help veterans, chances are Howard will be there wearing his boyish, playful grin, harmonica at the ready.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at russell1634@gmail.com.
