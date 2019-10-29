This week you will see guys in funny looking hats standing outside Walmart, Hudson’s and Cash Saver handing out a little blue flower called “Forget Me Not.” To find out why they do this, we have to travel back in time 100 years.
In 1919, after spending four months in a French hospital recovering from his wounds, World War I hero Robert Marx returned home to Cincinnati, Ohio. He hoped to leave the ghastly memories of war far behind him and get on with his life, but this was not to be as Robert was asked to host a Christmas party for about a hundred fellow servicemen who were also recovering from war wounds.
At this party, Robert was shocked at the horror stories he heard. Now these horror stories were not about their endless days and nights living in filthy, rat infested trenches while wading through knee deep mud turned red by the blood of their brothers in arms. Nor were they about the endless shelling that drove the strongest of men mad or the vicious gas attacks that blinded so many while destroying their lungs.
No, the horror stories Robert heard that day were about a far worse and devious enemy – indifference. These men, who so bravely served their country, returned home to a government and society that didn’t seem to care. They couldn’t get medical treatment for their wounds, jobs, shelter, food or any assistance at all transitioning back to civilian life. At this Christmas party Robert discovered that a country that had been ill prepared for war was even more ill prepared to take care of its returning heroes. He was determined to make sure this never happened again and on that day, the seed that would grow into the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) was planted.
While thinking about a symbol of these veterans’ struggles that best defined the DAV cause, Robert recalled the graveyards in France, home to thousands of American fallen, their graves now covered by a beautiful, blue wild-flower called “Forget Me Not.” The perfect symbol for the job ahead.
Sadly, a hundred years and several wars later, the horror stories Robert Marx heard in 1919 still echo. It’s still far too easy for veterans to get strangled by bureaucratic red tape and get less than ideal medical treatment. Worse yet, over two-thirds of our veterans have no idea of the benefits they have earned and are suffering needlessly.
This is where the DAV steps in. Nationally, the DAV works tirelessly lobbying Congress and the VA on behalf of our veterans. Locally, Service Officers help veterans navigate the complex process of receiving their benefits. They provide free rides to the Fayetteville and Branson VA clinics for medical treatment, as well as provide electric wheelchairs to disabled veterans. The Boone County DAV recently launched “Operation Unforgotten” where they build ramps and provide other handicap facilities making these veteran’s homes safer and more functional. They also provide financial assistance for veterans who are homeless, can’t pay their electric bill, need food, a job or other support.
This is why you will see guys in funny looking hats standing in front of Walmart, Hudson’s and Cash Saver handing out “Forget Me Nots.” They are veterans helping veterans. Your generous donations are what makes all this possible and without you, these brave men and women who defended our freedoms will be forgotten.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
