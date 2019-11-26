In recent years our nation has become increasingly supportive of our veterans and celebrate their service. What is too often lost in this celebration are a group of people who have never put on the uniform or fired a weapon, yet are critical to the defense of our nation. Their battlefields and sacrifices are well hidden from view, but their service and suffering are every bit as great as that of our veterans. They are the parents, spouses, children and relatives of veterans who have given so much — and gotten so little. They too deserve to be honored.
Take for example the “Gold Star” families who have lost a cherished member of their clan in service to our nation. To never again see that much loved face at Thanksgiving dinner is a sacrifice and pain beyond imagining. They are every bit the hero their lost warrior is and deserve our humble gratitude and support.
We also need to honor and support the wives and husbands who fell in love with a wonderful, kind person, only to find a couple years later that person no longer exists. Their spouse came home from war different, sometimes missing limbs, riding a wheelchair or carrying the shame of a charred face. Mental issues such as PTSD and severe depression are now a part of their daily life. Somehow they muster the courage and fortitude to overcome and carry on.
Then there are the families of our career military who, for 20 to 30 years, basically live out of a suitcase. On a regular basis these spouses and children leave behind friends, schools, churches, jobs and everything they know to set up camp elsewhere among strangers. A couple years later they do it all over again. Often their loved one is stationed thousands of miles away for months or years at a time leaving the remaining parent to raise their children and maintain their home all alone. Every time the doorbell or phone rings, their heart skips a beat dreading bad news about their deployed loved one.
These people have chosen to put their own needs, desires and dreams secondary to that of their veteran and our country. The debt of gratitude this country owes these remarkable people is vast, yet we fall far short in providing the support and benefits they need and have earned.
The sacrifices these people make every day warrants our appreciation, respect and admiration.
Without them, the men and women who make up the greatest fighting force in history couldn’t do their jobs. Without them, our damaged veterans would suffer alone. Without them, the freedoms we enjoy toady wouldn’t exist.
So to all of you hidden heroes: Thank you for your service.
As for the rest of us, let’s strive to do a much better job taking care of them.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
