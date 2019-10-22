“Wow, didn’t expect that!”
I overheard this exchange this past Saturday between two members of the Arkansas Army National Guard after a rousing, standing ovation from local citizens welcoming them back to Harrison. The applause went on for a long time signaling a genuine appreciation for these soldiers, their service and their presence in our community.
The ceremony was flawless with dignitaries making presentations welcoming the 120 soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Regiment, 153rd Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. There was a large crowd of locals with numerous veterans from the American Legion, VFW and DAV in the audience. After the ceremony, soldiers and locals chowed down on burgers provided by the Elks and all was as it should be — except I didn’t expect the outpouring of that much appreciation either and I wondered why.
My curiosity grew as I watched many of these young soldiers walk up to Korea and Vietnam veterans, many 50 years their senior and strangers, thanking them for their service and listening with interest to their stories. Sure, having the National Guard back in Harrison will pour nearly a million dollars into the local economy and having a highly trained unit close by in times of disaster is a good thing, but I was missing something.
That evening I saw an excellent report about the ceremony. As I watched the standing ovation again, it suddenly dawned on me.It’s all about the plow!
Let me explain. I have spent decades doing genealogy researching both on my own ancestors and those of others and, almost without exception, there’s always a plow story. Well, maybe not a plow, but something close. My family’s story comes from my fifth great-grandfather, Patrick Archbold, who, in 1812, was plowing his field in Ohio one morning when a man came galloping up and told him he was needed. Without hesitation, Patrick abandoned his plow in the field and raced to report to the 1st Regiment, 2nd Brigade, of the Ohio Militia to fight the British.
Dating back to the 1600s, militias played a critical part in the formation and protection of the United States. These militias evolved into what is today the National Guard. They provide a unique role in that one day they could be fighting an enemy in a desert thousands of miles away and the next week be home and called upon to help their neighbor during an emergency. At a moment’s notice these men will drop their plow (or in today’s world; pen, law book, tractor, stethoscope, computer) to defend our nation or help a neighbor in need. So yes, I now better understand why these soldiers are so welcome back in our community.
I also better understand why this welcome ceremony was so important to Lonnie Anderson, Commander of the Harrison American Legion. Lonnie spent countless hours and worked tirelessly bringing all the pieces together making this ceremony something special. A former member of the National Guard himself and a bit of a historian on the organization, Lonnie appreciated what I didn’t. That for nearly 400 years, the Militia/National Guard have not only been our protectors, but also our valued neighbors and friends.
Thanks for the lesson.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
