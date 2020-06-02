About a year ago, the Boone County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) launched “Operation Unforgotten” headed up by DAV Service Officer and Adjutant Aaron Bass. The idea was to help local veterans who needed immediate assistance that wasn’t available from the VA or other governmental programs.
I‘m happy to report that thanks to your support and the hard work of many, this program has been a great success. During the past year the DAV has also worked to enhance its Veteran Ride Program operated by Paul Christ and Dennis Boone, which provides veterans rides to and from doctor appointments in Fayetteville and Branson. Our Service Officer Program led by Vice Commander Ron Craig, which helps veterans get the VA benefits they have earned and deserve, also expanded services. Combined, these three programs the have helped about 300 local veterans and their families just in the past 12 months.
The range of assistance provided by Operation Unforgotten was extensive. There were numerous handicap ramps constructed, hundreds of bags of food provided and truckloads of wheelchairs picked up, reconditioned and delivered. Utility bills were paid, children’s beds and winter coats were purchased, gas tanks were filled up, rents were covered and propane was ordered. Concrete was poured, porches and railings were fixed, handicap bars were installed and medical issues with the VA resolved.
Homeless veterans were given shelter, well water was restored to a farm, veterans with Alzheimers were cared for and a veteran’s ashes were return to his widow. Jobs were found and bathrooms were repaired. In one case, a Marine Vietnam veteran’s 100-year-old house was restored to livable condition so he once again had a place to call home. In another, used kitchen and laundry appliances were purchased and installed so a family with three small children could have a hot dinner and clean clothes. And the list goes on.
All of this assistance was free to the veterans because of donations from our community and local businesses. Which brings us to DAV Treasurer Mike Waddle, under whose great leadership, we were able to break all past fund raising records. Then there is our sparkplug Juan Martinez who does everything from developing veteran outreach programs to hanging out at the Harrison VA clinic getting waiting veterans a fresh cup of coffee and seeing if the DAV can help them in anyway.
It has been a very good year indeed – but it’s not nearly enough. This is only the beginning. There are many more local veterans and their families that are suffering in our area and with your continued support, we will make sure they get the assistance they need.
Many plans are in the works to expand capabilities including a coalition between the DAV, VFW and American Legion to share resources. In the next few weeks, we hope to announce a new program that will take our ability to assist veterans to a whole new level.
Members of the DAV will be outside of the Walmart in Berryville on June 11, 12 and 13 and the Harrison Walmart on June 19 and 20 for our Forget-Me-Not fundraiser. Every penny raised will go directly to helping local veterans and their families.
The Boone County Library opened back up this week, so Ron Craig will once again be there on Thursdays to help veterans with their VA benefits. You need an appointment, so call Ron at 870-741-4881 to set one up.
The people that made all this happen can take great pride in what they have accomplished, but this was a community effort, so you hundreds of patriots who have supported this great cause, thank you. You had a very good year too.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
