It was just after dawn on April 19, 1775, when a volley of British rifles signaled the start of the American Revolution. By the end of the day, 49 colonists lay dead and 39 were wounded. For the wounded, there were no ambulances, hospitals, doctors or operating rooms. Antibiotics were yet to be invented and the only available pain killer was a strong shot of whisky – or 10.
These wounded warriors only hope for survival were the local housewives who, out of necessity, had learned to tend to their family’s medical needs. For generations, pioneer mothers had passed down to daughters the critical knowledge of how to sew up a wound, set a bone and which plants best promoted healing. These were our country’s first wartime nurses.
General Washington knew of their talents and offered them $2 a month to tend to his wounded men. During the War of 1812, these remarkable women once again answered their nation’s call. They were never needed more that during the Civil War. Many of them were wives and daughters of the men fighting. They followed the troops from battle to battle tending to the shattered bodies left behind.
By the mid 19th century, nursing schools started opening, allowing nursing to become a career. Nearly 30 nurses died serving in the Spanish-American War. During World War I, 30,000 nurses served in the military and the number had grown to over 78,000 in World War II. By the Korea and Vietnam Wars, nursing had evolved into several specialties, allowing them to take on even more responsibility for patient care and treatment.
One thing remained the same throughout all of America’s wars. Wherever the front line was, wherever our young men and women were getting wounded, only a short distance away a group of nurses stood in harm’s way ready to help save their lives.
For the wounded men who spent months in hospitals, these nurses quickly became much more than the dispensers of medicines and changers of bandages. They were their surrogate mothers, sisters, wives and girlfriends. They became their best buddy and tough bosses when need be. They provided their patients a daily dose of hope that just maybe, one day, they would be able face the world again.
A Marine who was severely wounded in Vietnam told me that on his flight back to the United States, a nurse kept him company as he lay on a stretcher. She constantly checked his vitals and provided comforting words. Just before they landed, she gave him some pain medicine and told him that when they got off the plane, it was going to be loud for a few moments and to just ignore it. He had no clue what she was talking about.
After he was carried off the plane, they wheeled him through a metal tunnel where the noise suddenly became loud and intense. Confused at first, he finally figured out there were people outside screaming things like “baby killer” and “murderer” while they threw rocks and bottles against the tunnel’s thin walls.
The nurse squeezed his hand diverting his attention away from the deafening racket. She smiled, then stroked his hair and suddenly the ugly noises faded away. He got lost in her kind, blue eyes and his world was at peace. They had shared the most intimate of moments when he was at his most vulnerable. A short time later she said her goodbyes as another nurse took over his care for the next leg of his trip home. The nurse with the kind, blue eyes was headed back across the Pacific to bring another wounded warrior home and safely through the tunnel of shame.
For 10 months he laid in various hospital rooms undergoing numerous surgeries. For every moment of that time, a nurse was close by ready to tend to his needs, encourage his progress, and be his closest companion as he traveled through his long valley of pain and despair.
During our wars, over a thousand American nurses died while caring for our wounded and sick heroes. Their compassion was unlimited. The horrors they witnessed were unimaginable. The good they did was incalculable. So thank you to nurses like “kind, blue eyes” and all the remarkable healers who risked their lives to save ours. They healed us in so many ways. You will never be forgotten.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
