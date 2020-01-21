This past week I met two homeless veterans who needed shelter to get out of the bitter cold. One had a wife and child. In the past several months local DAV, VFW and American Legion chapters have helped more than a dozen homeless veterans and their families find temporary shelter and something to eat. For me, our efforts always seem to fall far short and I walk away sad with a lot of questions.
How many homeless American veterans are there? No one really knows. Some estimate that that tonight 40,000 to 60,000 homeless veterans will sleep on the streets, in shelters or in cars. I suspect the real number is much higher as statistics don’t include “couch surfers” who, except for the kindness of family and friends, would be on the streets. One government report suggests there are over 1.4 million veterans are at risk of becoming homeless.
Who are these homeless veterans? Over half are Vietnam veterans, most now in their 70s. Typically they are single and 9% female. A majority live in urban areas and suffer from PTSD and substance abuse. There are hundreds of other statistics, none of which tell us who they are, only which category they fit into.
Why are they homeless? My experience is that each one has a different story with the same ending. They got injured or became ill, couldn’t work and lost their home. They worked all their life barely making ends meet and when they got too old to work, they had no savings or pension. Social Security isn’t enough to survive on. The costs for rent, gas and food increased so much, they couldn’t keep up. Their spouse kicked them out or ran off with someone else and took all their money. Life got too much and they turned to alcohol and/or drugs. The last glimmer of hope disappeared and they just gave up. Take your pick.
For me, statistics, who they are and how they became homeless doesn’t matter much. The reality is they’re living on the streets and they’re hungry. They’re part of our community. They have no prospects and tonight they will sleep in the freezing cold. So maybe the only important question is — What do we do about it?
I’ve heard it said they are just bums, drunks or druggies, too lazy to work. Some argue they made bad choices and it’s not our responsibility to fix their mistakes. There’s also fear among a few that if word gets out our community helps the homeless, other cities will bus their homeless here and dump them off. There’s probably some truth to all these thoughts.
For me, it all boils down to the simple fact that most of the homeless veterans I have encountered in our community served in Vietnam. These were my brothers-in-arms who answered our country’s call and in return got a good taste of what hell is like. They did their duty and returned home to a nation who rejected them and dishonored their service. In the minds of many Americans at the time, Vietnam veterans missing limbs weren’t wounded warriors – they just got what they deserved.
This was the only time in the history of our nation that those we sent to defend our freedoms were made to feel shame and then abandoned. One of the first things the Marine Corps teaches you is that you never leave a man behind. After returning from Vietnam these warriors got spit on, ignored and left far behind. Are we really going to turn our backs and leave them behind again?
The good news is that there are people in our community working on ideas how to better address this problem and provide these veterans the long term assistance, care and respect they have earned and deserve. None of this can happen without volunteers and community support, so if you would like to get involved, contact me at russell1634@gmail.com .
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
