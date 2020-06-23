A wonderful thing happened the other day – a daughter didn’t know where her father had disappeared to. The Boone County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) assumes full responsibility for her father’s disappearance and hopes to do it again soon for other veterans.
About 10 days ago, I got a call from a Marine Vietnam veteran who told me that this brother,
an Army veteran, had suffered a severe stroke several months ago. He lost the use of his right arm and both his legs. Overnight, this once very active man found himself in a wheelchair and housebound. His doctor told him that through intense physical therapy, he might regain some use of his legs and arm. The Marine explained that the problem was his brother was unable to get from his house to the street so he could go to therapy.
I drove over to his house had a difficult time getting up and down the steep, narrow, stairs that led to his house with my two good legs. Given this veteran’s condition, climbing those stairs would be like attempting to scale Mt. Everest wearing flip flops.
Fortunately, this veteran has a very devoted and loving daughter. For all these months she has tended to his every need without complaint. She contacted the VA and other organizations and businesses trying to get him a handicap ramp built without any success. I called the people she had been in contact with and they were not hopeful. They told me that even if they could get him qualified for a grant, it would take the better part of a year and the grant wouldn’t come close to covering the $15,000 to $20,000 it would cost to build it. When I asked why so much, they replied there were major construction and code issues.
That afternoon, I contacted Harrison Public Works Director, Wade Philips, and Lt. Randal Spears of the Harrison Fire Department, who is also a local building inspector. After hearing the situation, they both immediately offered their complete support and assistance. By the next day they had visited the site and made recommendations. I drew up plans that evening and by the next morning had their approval to proceed.
Last Monday, DAV Adjutant Juan Martinez and I picked up the materials and began construction. Juan’s brother-in-law, Tim Grebe, and the veteran’s Marine brother also volunteered their time. Four days, 50 eighty-pound bags of concrete, 20 pounds of screws, a small mountain of lumber and a lot of sweat later, the ramp was finished.
From the time DAV got the phone call to completion was less than two weeks and instead of costing $20,000, it cost about $2,300 in materials for which the DAV picked up the tab. The DAV also provided a deluxe, refurbished electric wheelchair free of charge. The ramp met or exceeded all local, state and national building codes. None of this would have been possible without the donations of the good people of this community.
As we finished loading the tools and drove away, I saw the veteran sitting in his new wheelchair at the end of his new ramp starring at the few feet of still wet concrete that lay between him and the street. Early the next morning, Juan went by his house to ensure the concrete had set up properly. He found the daughter standing at the end of the ramp looking anxious. “Did you see my dad when you drove in?” she asked. Juan hadn’t so they started driving around the neighborhood looking for him.
They found the missing veteran a few blocks away visiting and having coffee with neighbors. After chastising him for leaving without letting her know and threatening to put a GPS collar around his neck, the daughter reminded her father that they had a therapy appointment in a couple hours so be home by then.
When Juan told me the story it was hard not to get choked up a bit as when I first met this proud veteran he seemed depressed and lacking hope. A group of good people who honor this man’s service to his country vastly improved the quality of not only his life, but his daughter’s as well.
I tell this story not to take credit for having a small hand in the wonderful outcome, but to appeal to you to do your part to help our local veterans in need. In next week’s column, I will be sharing information about “The Unit,” a new organization we are forming consisting of civilian, military and veteran volunteers. Anyone can join. All you need is the desire to serve those who served. By doing so, you too will have the opportunity feel the joy of helping improve someone’s life and truly thanking them for their service.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
