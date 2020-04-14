I’m going to miss shaking hands. This tradition dates back to ancient Greece where the act was a symbol of peace. Some say it was used as by knights in Medieval Europe in an attempt to shake loose any hidden weapons. Whatever the purpose, the simple act of shaking hands has always been an important part of our history and who we are.
A sincere handshake has avoided wars, forged critical alliances, built empires and promoted goodwill. The handshake is also a common practice before and after sporting events as a sign of respect for your opponents. Refusing to shake hands is the ultimate form of disrespect. The Scots and Girl Scouts shake with their left hand as it is closer to the heart and therefore more meaningful.
A person’s handshake can tell you a lot about who they are. Do they look you in the eye with confidence? Is the handshake inviting or standoffish? Does the person’s touch seem kind or like a jerk? Many a job had been won or lost based on the quality of the handshake. I was taught at an early age that a man’s handshake was his oath, worth more than any legal document.
Working with veterans every day, I find that first handshake critical. In most cases, it establishes a degree of trust and respect. It creates an immediate bond among two people who have both seen and done things civilians wouldn’t understand. If this doesn’t happen, which is rare, it just tells me that I need to find a new way to gain this veteran’s trust. Either way, the handshake was important.
During the past couple decades younger generations have attempted to replace the handshake with high-fives and fist bumps. Cool looking – maybe, but I’ve never formed a bond with anyone by slapping hands and bumping fists. So what are we supposed to use now? Standing six feet from each other bowing or giving air-hugs isn’t quite the same.
Like most of you, I’m still trying to get my head around this new world we suddenly find ourselves living in. Almost overnight, many of the old norms no longer apply and it is anyone’s guess what they will be tomorrow. Personal distancing will most likely become the new norm. My family are huggers and no doubt that will continue, but probably with a bit less frequency, followed quickly by a trip to the bathroom in search of some soap and hot water. This is especially true after contact with those Petri dishes we call children. However, for strangers and casual acquaintances, we’ll probably think long and hard before entering their 6 foot danger zone. Making new friends just got a lot harder.
We all have a decision to make.In this new age of avoiding of germs at all costs, if someone offers me their hand, I gladly will take it. May not be smart, but that’s my decision. Most likely, in the future the act of shaking hands will be limited to old-timers like myself and disappear entirely when we do. I hope future generations will replace it with something as meaningful and comforting. The human touch is a hard thing to duplicate. Good luck.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.