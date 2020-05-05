The question I’m asked most is, “What do our local veterans need?” I wish there was a simple answer. Veterans often ask for help with food, shelter, an electric bill or winter coats for their children. Assistance getting the VA and medical benefits they have earned are also frequent requests. Some need wheelchairs, handicap ramps, hospital beds, a ride to the doctor, legal advice and even burial assistance.
We recently got a call about a veteran and his family who were in desperate need of a used refrigerator, washer, dryer and stove. Thanks to a generous discount from James Richardson of Richardson Appliance Service, we were able to help them out.
On the surface many of these needs seem simple enough to address. If a veteran and their family are hungry, get them some food. But why can’t they afford food? What happened that put them in this position? Will they need help with food again next month? Although they’re asking for food, their real need is probably something much more challenging to identify and address.
The next question is usually, “How can I help?” Again — no simple answers. There are dozens of good people in our community involved with local charities, churches and civic organizations that want to help, but have no idea how to reach a veteran in need. At the same time, veterans and their families who need assistance usually have no idea who to turn to. Donations are critical and much appreciated, but money alone does not provide the long-term solution they require.
Maybe the answer lies in the common thread that seems to connect most veterans; the desire to once again be a part of something meaningful. When they left the service, they lost belonging to a remarkable group of men and women who shared a special bond serving each other and the greater good. They had their own history, their own language, their own unique experiences and most importantly, shared an intimate understanding of the challenges, horrors and triumphs the others have lived through.
Then suddenly a plane ride and a couple days later they’re civilians again surrounded by people who don’t get it and never will. Often they self-medicate with drugs or alcohol attempting to lessen the pain, horrific memories and the feeling of being alone. Belonging and the act of giving back is often the best medicine for what ails them.
So no — there are no simple answers to any of this. However, maybe there’s a way to weave that common thread into a strong, lasting bond that can provide them the safe environment they need to heal. A Veterans Center would provide a place where the veteran and their families can get help from a collection of vast resources. Instead of just being given some groceries, they would be welcomed into a cohesive fraternity who gets it and has their backs. A group of local veterans is working very hard to make this happen, but we can’t do it without your help. Together, maybe we can find the right answers.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com.
