There was a time in America when no warriors were feared more than the Comanche. They were a military society who had mastered the breeding, training and riding of horses like no other. Many compared them to Spartans for their remarkable fighting skills and courage, even against great odds. The Comanche Nation calls their most skilled and fearless warriors “Numu Pukutsi.” Throughout history, only 25 members of the tribe have been awarded this prestigious title, which translates to “Mad Dog Soldier.”
I know Michael Waddle as a gentle, kind and soft-spoken man. In recent years he has dedicated himself to helping our country’s warriors as a Service Officer with the Disabled American Veterans, so imagine my surprise when I learned last week that he is a Numu Pukutsi. Michael is far too humble a man to ever mention this – or his Silver Star, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Medal or his Combat Infantry and Parachutists Badge. Such is the way of a “Mad Dog Soldier.”
I tripped across this fact while researching his family’s remarkable history. He descends from a long line of Comanche warriors and other highly respected members of the tribe. Three of his Comanche uncles served in World War II. One lost his life in the European theater, another flew 71 combat missions over Germany and was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, while a third fought against Japan. His father was a Calvary Commander in the Pacific serving with General MacArthur and his older brother fought in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne.
Michael continued this tradition enlisting in the Army in 1966 and becoming a member of the elite 82nd Airborne Division. So on Aug. 26, 1968, when Lt. Waddle’s platoon was ambushed by far superior forces, it’s not surprising his Comanche Warrior DNA kicked in and, like his ancestors, he distinguished himself in battle.
While AK-47 rounds buzzed inches above his head and rocket and mortar rounds exploded nearby, Michael crawled across the jungle floor checking on his men, directing fire and positioning them to not only to fend off the furious attack, but to counterattack. His swift and bold moves surprised the enemy and his platoon soon has them on the run.
Later that day as they continued their reconnaissance mission, they were once again ambushed by superior forces and due to Lt. Waddle’s skills and fearless leadership, the enemy was routed for a second time. It was only later that he learned he and his platoon had come across the headquarters of an entire North Vietnamese Regiment.
“Like so many veterans who returned from Vietnam pretty beat up, I was greeting by a hostile and ungrateful America,” Michael said. “For nearly half a century I tried to act like it never happened and buried myself in work avoiding all connections with my past. Then one day a member of my tribe reached out and invited me for a visit. I was welcomed back like a lost son which helped heal many old wounds. My country might have forsaken my service, but my tribe never did.”
Near Lawton, Oklahoma, there’s a sacred place where the Comanche honors their warriors. There are beautiful stones paying tribute to those who fought bravely for their people and for their country. Lt. Michael Waddle’s name is engraved on two of those stones. Besides being named a Numu Pukutsi, he is also only the fifth Comanche warrior in history to have been awarded the Silver Star.
Michael and his wife, Denise, live outside Berryville, raising, training and taking care of horses. Denise is a highly regarded farrier and after seeing her ability with horses, the Comanche now refer to her as “Horse Woman,” which in that culture is the highest of praise.
The Comanche Nation does its best to ensure none of their warriors are ever homeless or hungry. The tribe also makes sure they have access to the very best medical care available. Maybe most importantly, they treat their warriors with great respect and gratitude. When it comes to honoring and taking care of their warriors, I think the United States of America can learn a thing or two from the Comanche Nation.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
