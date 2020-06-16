In the rush of the day, we usually don’t have time to stop, look around and realize how lucky we are. We live in a kind, gentle community full of generous and caring neighbors – a sharp contrast to much of our country that seems to have gone a bit insane lately. Having moved here only a few years ago, I am in constant awe of the people I meet.
This was reaffirmed last week while I stood outside the Walmart in Berryville with DAV members Mike Waddle, Juan Martinez and Joe Jones gathering donations to help our local veterans. This community is filled with people who work very hard for their money and usually don’t have much to spare, yet they somehow found a way to provide aid to those who protected their freedoms. Sometimes it was only a couple quarters and we were grateful as it adds up. Occasionally, someone who looked like they were down to their last dime would drop a $20 bill into the bucket.
They were young and old, rich and poor and of every size, race and religion. Some had pink hair, some grey and many came with tattoos and nose rings, but they all had one thing in common – they love and respect our veterans. The management and employees of this Walmart store, many veterans themselves, couldn’t have been more kind, helpful and supportive.
Then there was my favorite part of being there – the stories. Most had a relative who was in the military. They would tell us about their service with great pride and occasionally a few tears. Many came from families with generations of multiple warriors. Some made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Others suffered their entire lives from wounds sustained in battle. Too often, it was reported that their minds were never right after they came home from war.
Meeting other veterans who dropped by for a chat was a great honor, especially those who fought in World War II and Korea. As stories of service were told, I watch their children and grandchildren listen intently as these old veterans talked about war experiences usually only shared with other veterans. Surprised at one story, a WWII veteran’s kid said he never knew that. His father replied you never asked. The kid was 60 years old.
My favorite was a woman probably in her late 80s who slowly walked up to our table using a cane. She was so thin and frail, I was afraid the wind might blow her over. She opened her purse and while digging through it, proudly started listing all her relatives who served dating back to World War I. Many were Navy, a few Air Force, a brother in the Coast Guard and a grandson currently in the Marine Corps serving in Afghanistan. She finally found some bills and dropped them in the bucket, then asked if she could have one of the magnets of our Armed Forces we had on display. I replied she was most welcome to any one she wanted and was confused when she picked up an Army magnet. I told her she never mentioned a relative in the Army. With a smile she replied, “That would be me. Army nurse in Korea.”
She turned and left before I could respond as I was at a loss for words. Over 60 years ago this brave woman was in a M.A.S.H. unit risking her life and serving her country on the front lines. I thought about all the wounded soldiers she must have cared for, the lives she helped save and all the death, carnage and violence she had witnessed. As she slowly made her way up and down the aisles in Walmart that day, I thought it a shame that no one knew they were in the presence of a real life hero. I watched for her to leave as I wanted to hear more and maybe write about her remarkable experiences, but never saw her again. It’s so easy to make assumptions and misjudge people.
We are truly blessed to live in a remarkable and caring community – Patriots all.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
