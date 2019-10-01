Several days a week Paul Christ and Dennis Boone can be found traveling the roads of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri carrying very precious cargo. For years these two men have quietly gone about their mission always delivering their cargo on time, safely and ever so gently as some of it is quite fragile. They do so without pay or any expectation of fanfare.
So what is this precious cargo? One could say they are carrying history. Some might contend these men are transporting the shields that safeguard our freedoms and way of life. We might go as far to call their cargo a collection of all that is best in America. These precious packages, some nearly a hundred years old, are living, breathing icons of duty, sacrifice and hope. They are our veterans.
Driving a van donated by the Boone County Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 6, these two men transport our veterans to and from doctor appointments at the VA clinics in Fayetteville and Branson free of charge. Some of their passengers served in World War II, but sadly there are fewer of them every year. Many are Korea and Vietnam era veterans who are no longer able to make the long trip on their own. Paul and Dennis have transported hundreds of wounded and disabled veterans of every generation becoming unsung heroes to our heroes.
Service to their country and the military is nothing new to these men. Paul Christ, the DAV Ride Coordinator, has spent the last 19 years traveling some 250,000 miles taking our local veterans to their doctor and then home again. Before that he spent over 30 years teaching the sons and daughters of active duty military personnel at bases around the world.
“It’s been a real treat getting to know these veterans,” Paul commented. “Every one of them has a great story and when you spend that many hours riding together you hear them all. They are truly an inspiration.”
Dennis Boone served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot with the 116th Helicopter Assault Company known as the “Hornets” flying a UH-1 (Huey) helicopter supporting the 25th Infantry. He also flew the “Flight For Life” helicopter based in Harrison for several years and has been driving the DAV van for 4 years.
“It’s an honor helping these warriors,” he said. “Most of them can’t drive at all and couldn’t make it to their medical appointments without some help. Given their great service and sacrifice, it’s the least we can do.”
The DAV van typically picks up and drops off veterans at the North Arkansas Medical Center located at 620 North Main Street in Harrison. In some cases they may be able to pick them up at their home, but this is not guaranteed. If more convenient, they will also pick up veterans in Huntsville, Alpena, Eureka Springs, Green Forest and Berryville.
They ask that the veteran make an appointment for a ride at least two days ahead of time. Typically they go to the Branson VA clinic on Mondays and Fridays and the Fayetteville VA clinic on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Morning appointments around 9 or 10 a.m. are best. The patient must be ambulatory as there is no wheelchair lift, but folding wheelchairs are OK. Insurance regulations prohibit the transportation of oxygen bottles or anything explosive, but oxygen generating machines are acceptable. There is never any charge to the veteran for this service.
The Harrison based DAV veteran ride assistance program is in the need of another driver, so if you would like to help transport this precious cargo, or are the precious cargo and need a ride, call (870) 743-3852 and leave a message or call Paul at (870) 743-2356.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
