Too many of those who served our country and fought for our freedom have lost their own. The honor they once embraced as a proud member of our armed forces has vanished, replaced with incarceration and shame.
It’s estimated that there are currently about 180,000 United States veterans in our prisons and jails. According to studies, about half of these incarcerated veterans have a mental health disorder. A history of substance abuse is common stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), brain trauma, difficulty adjusting to civilian life and struggling with relationships and financial matters.
Other veterans who have trouble coping with the loss of military-style structure and accountability turn to unhealthy solutions and crime. This has contributed to a high population of veterans behind bars, including many who served several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. No doubt some of these veteran prisoners belong in jail, but a great many do not.
My personal belief is that veterans often abuse illegal drugs and/or alcohol to ease both physical and mental pain. Memories of lost buddies, combat and the horrors of war are impossible to erase and often overwhelming. The only option many of these veterans feel they have is to try to dull them a bit. This self-medicating leads to other illegal acts they normally wouldn’t commit and suddenly they are serving time. Once in jail, they have little option but to join a gang or be at the mercy of other inmates. They leave prison hard, bitter and angry, likely to become a repeat offender.
This is why there are now more than 200 Veteran Treatment Courts across the country designed to give veterans alternatives to the criminal justice system. This allows judges an option of sending the veteran to a monitored treatment programs instead of jail. Results have been very promising. Last September, President Trump signed into law an expansion of the Veterans Justice Outreach program to put more specialists into American courtrooms to help work with veterans facing legal troubles.
Some prisons have created veterans-only cell blocks, featuring transformative programming like group substance abuse treatment, one-on-one therapy, group discussions and planning for the return home. Transformative programming is crucial to instilling them with dignity, preparing them to reenter society, and creating safer communities.
The reality is that if we hadn’t sent many of these young men and women off to war, they wouldn’t be in prison today. This is why the Commanders of the local VFW, DAV and American Legion support forming a Veterans Treatment Court here in Boone County. We also want to give veterans who have served time and paid their dues the opportunity to reclaim their honor and become a productive and welcome member of our community. We owe them that.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at russell1634@gmail.com .
