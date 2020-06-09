In this week’s column, I hoped to talk about why the images of mass demonstrations, rioting, burning and looting were so disturbing for many Vietnam veterans, as this is what we were greeted with when we came home from war. Déjà vu all over again. My ultimate goal was the hope that I could put together some words that could help us all make sense of what was going on in our country. I wish I was that talented — I am not.
The motivations and actions of all parties involved are so foreign to my way of thinking that I am at a complete loss for words. Between the coronavirus thing, 24/7 political squabbling, watching our sacred monuments being defaced, thousands of people looting and our cities on fire, I was feeling depressed, overwhelmed and a bit lost.
Then something remarkable happened and this is what I want to share with you today. Last week, DAV members Juan Martinez, Joe Jones and Mike Waddle came over to my house to work on a bunch of electric wheelchairs in the garage. They were all used chairs donated by the good people of Boone County specifically for veterans and their families. We took them apart, installed new parts and batteries, cleaned them up and gave them the once over to make sure they were running like new again. Of course, this work is all volunteer and there is never any charge to the veteran for anything DAV does.
Last Friday, Juan and I delivered the first of these reconditioned wheelchairs to the to the daughter of an Air Force veteran. Her mother cried, her father tried not to and the daughter gave us biggest, brightest, heart-warming smile I had seen in a long time. She immediately started zooming around the house with glee. This was the first time she had ever had the independence of mobility as she had been pushed around in a non-electric wheelchair since birth. The daughter is 40 years old.
Suddenly coronavirus, political squabbling and demonstrations returned to their proper place in the scale of what is important in my life. Juan and I left a little misty eyed too, but feeling great. On the way back, we stopped off at the houses of two veterans who need handicap ramps. In one case, the veteran is recovering from a stroke and desperately needs to get to therapy to hopefully regain some use of his legs. The problem is he has no way to get from his house to a car to get to his appointments. The rest of the ride home, Juan was busy coming up with plans on how to get them built as quickly as possible.
This is why I love working with the guys at the DAV and other organizations helping veterans and their families. It gives my life such purpose and meaning. The DAV has probably dropped off about 30 wheelchairs to veterans in the past year or so and I have been fortunate to have been there for many of them. The exact same scene repeats itself every time. Tears, smiles and joy.
I will still give the coronavirus, political squabbling and racial injustice issues a lot of thought and maybe someday I can come up with the words to understand it all, but I will do so while remembering that these issues can’t be all consuming. We are surrounded by good people doing good things and we should take refuge and hope in that. Let us not let a few bad-apples overshadow the basic decency, fairness and kindness of a vast majority of America’s citizens.
As Juan and I we were leaving, the daughter asked if it was ok to take the wheelchair outside to walk her dog. We told her it was fine, but to keep it under 90 and no wheelies. She smiled.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com.
