On behalf of the veterans in our community, I would like to thank you. Because of your support, this past year we have been able to improve the quality of the lives of more local veterans than ever before. Without your generosity and help, none of this would have been possible.
This year the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) presented 20 local veterans with wheelchairs donated by you. Unless you lose the ability to walk, it is hard to appreciate what a cherished gift mobility is. Your donations also helped us build numerous handicap ramps allowing veterans who were housebound to be able to go to their doctor, church, shopping, visit friends or just travel outside to watch a sunset. As one Army veteran who lost both of his legs said as he looked at his new ramp and sidewalk, “This is my path to freedom.”
Your dollars also went to provide shelter for homeless veterans. In one case, you helped a Vietnam Combat veteran who had a stroke fulfill his dream of living in his own home by completing some much needed utility and repair work to his house. During 2019, your support allowed the DAV to provide rides for over 120 local veterans to their doctors at the VA clinics in Fayetteville and Branson. It also helped our Service Officers conduct over 150 meetings helping veterans receive the benefits they have earned.
Then there are the dozens and dozens of local veterans your dollars have helped get through a tough time this year. This includes things like helping with rent, making sure the electricity or water don’t get turned off and providing food. It also helped buy beds and winter coats for children of our veterans. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to help get a veteran’s ashes to his widow. Just this week we are providing handicap facilities to a couple who are both Army veterans. He served in the Korean War and she served during both World War II and the Korean War as a nurse.
The people who pulled all this together and got the job done also deserve a huge thank you. DAV Adjutant, Aaron Bass, has been a driving force behind our wheelchair program and Operation Not Forgotten by donating hundreds of hours of his time. DAV Vice Commander Ron Craig helped over a hundred of veterans navigate through the complex process of receiving their benefits this year. DAV Treasurer and Fund Raising Chairman Mike Waddle helped us break records for raising money this year through his hard work and skill. Our DAV van drivers Paul Christ and Dennis Boone traveled thousands of miles this year ensuring our veterans get the medical services they need. The Harrison Daily Times also gets a big thank you hug from our veterans for being so supportive of our mission and helping to get the message out.
As we watch 2019 disappear in the rear view mirror, we are already working on plans to do even more for our veterans in 2020. At the top of the list is the establishment of a regional Veterans’ Center that would significantly improve our ability to help those who sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms.
They say that you can judge a community by the way it treats its veterans. If that be the case, our community deserves five gold stars and a big happy face.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.